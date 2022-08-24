Troops from Oman, U.S. Conduct Partner Training & Forge Lasting Bonds

SALALAH, Oman - Soldiers from the Royal Army of Oman and the U.S. concluded a two week military exercise in the Dhofar Governorate of Oman on August 24, 2022.



The exercise, named Inferno Creek 22, is an annual exercise between the Omani and U.S. militaries. Inferno Creek focuses on increasing the interoperability of planning processes between the partner nations and culminated in a digital command post exercise. The training included participants from the 35th Infantry Division with Task Force Spartan, the 3rd Squadron, 3rd Security Forces Assistance Brigade (SFAB) with Task Force Xyston, and members of the South Carolina National Guard.



“Inferno Creek is designed to strengthen the Omani-U.S. partnership and build toward further exercises where we can learn from each other,” said Maj. James Tenney, chief exercise planner, U.S. Army Central Command.



For most of the individual Omani and U.S. troops it was their first time working together, side-by-side and learning about each other’s military planning processes and cultures.



“This is my first time working with the American Army and doing a command post exercise, so this has been very educational,” said 1st Lt. Abdul Aziz Al Hadidi, 11th Infantry Brigade, Royal Army of Oman.



“Our unit has not participated in an exercise with Omani soldiers before this,” said Lt. Col. Matthew Delk, commander of the 710th Explosive Hazardous Coordination Cell (EHCC), South Carolina Army National Guard. “The U.S. military does not operate alone or in a vacuum, so it is crucial we can integrate and plan operations with our Omani partners to be successful in the future.”



U.S. soldiers appreciated the opportunity to work and train with the Royal Army of Oman.



“We have very similar processes, which makes it way easier than I thought to integrate,” said Spc. Autumn Roach, combat engineer, 710th EHCC. “The Omani soldiers are professionals and came ready to work, plus communication has been great. This has been a wonderful experience.”



Partner training events such as Inferno Creek provide soldiers the opportunity to sustain high performance and training capabilities while also forming personal relationships.



“It has been great just getting to know the Omani soldiers on an individual level,” said Staff Sgt. Juan Hinojosa, senior operations advisor, 3rd Squadron, 3rd SFAB. “Learning about their families and culture, drinking tea and eating dates, and learning how they joke. I have learned a lot and made several new friends.”

