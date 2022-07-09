Fort Bragg Paraglide September Command Message: Working together to get the job done

Courtesy Photo | The official command photo for Col. John Wilcox, the Fort Bragg garrison commander....... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The official command photo for Col. John Wilcox, the Fort Bragg garrison commander. (U.S. Army photo by Joseph Tansey, photographer) see less | View Image Page

FORT BRAGG, N.C. - As many of you know, at the start of August, we began the process of relocating Soldiers living in the Smoke Bomb Hill Barracks. It has been an incredibly complex process incorporating directorates, organizations, and units across the installation.



Today, I want to talk to you about what that process looks like from the garrison perspective because it has been incredible to watch nearly every unit across Fort Bragg come together and work as a team to tackle this issue.



Thanks to the increased attention and resources from Senior Army leaders, we were able to accelerate our multi-year deliberate and phased approach to mitigate the ongoing issues on Smoke Bomb Hill. From the housing office’s work with units to identify Soldiers and available spaces, to the finance office, and the transportation office, the entire garrison is working with the affected Soldiers and their leaders to ensure all are informed on the proper procedures, required forms, financial entitlements, and transportation options.



Throughout the entire process, our team is working diligently to reduce stress and financial impact for our Soldiers and allow them to move quickly and safely. This effort reflects how our garrison teams use innovative ideas and modifications to ensure our Soldiers are taken care of – and shows Fort Bragg’s dedication to get it done right. It has been a ‘whole of Fort Bragg’ effort to get after this monumental task. We will continue to work hard and provide the best quality of life for our Soldiers and Families.



As the MWR team closes out a very successful summer season, we don’t have any intention of slowing down! As our community continues to seek opportunities to come together, our great MWR team is working hard to ensure your fall season is a great chance to come together as a community. We hope you will join us later this month for the annual Neon Night Run at 7 p.m., Sep. 24 at Hedrick Stadium and our first ever Oktoberfest Celebration starting at 4 p.m., Sep. 30 through Oct. 1 at the Iron Mike Conference Center.



The Oktoberfest Celebration will be a great family-friendly event with live music, a variety of German food, a Volksmarch and a Fall market. We can’t wait to see you there!



Roads and infrastructure repairs are common concerns for residents of Fort Bragg. Let me assure you, we hear you and we’re doing everything we can to expedite repairs. Throughout the next few months you’ll notice road improvements on key roads on the main post area. We will do our best to make sure you’re notified well in advance of a road closure.



We’ve already received some great ideas from the community on things the Garrison can do to help make Fort Bragg an even better place to live. Please keep those ideas coming in!