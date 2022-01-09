Seaman to Commander

Growing up in a small community in Menlo, Washington where the primary employment was farming or timber companies, Cmdr. Dave Zieroth, executive officer aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Forrest Sherman (DDG 98), was eager to get out and explore the world. After enlisting in the U.S. Navy on April 4, 1995, his eyes remained set on the goal of college education and traveling.



“During my first enlistment, I utilized the Program for Afloat College Education (PACE) programs and Tuition Assistance to continue my education,” said Cmdr. Zieroth. “The program had been mentioned numerous times via mentors and command career counselors as an avenue to both receive my college education and become a commissioned officer. I loved what I was doing and wanted to make a larger impact and care for the Sailors bringing my enlisted experience into the Wardroom.”



Several fleet commissioning programs existed at the time, but Cmdr. Zieroth utilized the Seaman to Admiral Program. Seaman to Admiral-21 (STA-21) Commissioning Program is designed to meet the goals of the Navy in the 21st Century, while at the same time creating a fair system for outstanding Sailors to receive a college education and become commissioned officers.



“The application process was straightforward,” said Cmdr. Zieroth. “Compiling the administrative requirements and having boards with senior officers may appear intimidating, yet the process was quite simple. Having strong mentors was key to reviewing the application package and preparation for the boards to ensure I was properly prepared for the process. I had applied to three colleges and found that my best path forward was to attend the University of Maine and the experience was phenomenal!”



STA-21 combines the programs Seaman to Admiral, Enlisted Commissioning Program (ECP), Aviation Enlisted Commissioning Program (AECP), Nuclear Enlisted Commissioning Program (NECP), Civil Engineer Corps Enlisted Commissioning Program (CECECP), and the Fleet Accession to the Naval Reserve Officer Training Corps (NROTC).

The STA-21 Commissioning Program allows Sailors to apply to the Core Program or a Target group option. STA-21 students in the Core Program will be assigned an Unrestricted Line (URL) Navy officer designator upon commissioning. Sailors selected into a Target group option will be assigned to that option's officer community. “I was deciding between the nuclear program and core, in which I chose SWO in the end to keep with my enlisted roots of surface warfare,” said Cmdr. Zieroth. “Being on our Navy's warships at sea with the best and brightest our country has to offer is where I want lead and I have been very fortunate to continue to serve in this capacity.”



Since commissioning, Cmdr. Zieroth has served as the Weapons Officer aboard the USS Germantown (LSD 42), Damage Control Officer aboard USS Port Royal (CG 73), Weapons Officer aboard USS Bainbridge (DDG 96), commanding officer of USS Tornado (PC 14) and Material/Logistics Officer at Carrier Strike Group Ten. His shore assignments include N72 Fleet Training at Surface Warfare Officer School, Executive Officer at Training Support Command Hampton Roads, and Operations Officer at Assault Craft Unit Four.



“For junior Sailors seeking advice, the sky is the limit in the Navy,” said Cmdr. Zieroth. “One of the things I love about the Navy is there are so many opportunities and different pathways to achieve your goals while completing your obligations of service. Never sell yourself short or think it is not possible, if you do not try the answer is most assuredly no. If you asked me 27 years ago if I would have had command of warship and currently be serving as an Executive Officer on the path to command another, I may have laughed. All it took was a relentless fighting spirit to push forth, having a number of great mentors along the way, and in the end applying myself to the task at hand. Find your passion, apply some tenacity and sail through to completion of your dreams!”



It is without saying that the accomplishments made at sea are not made alone. Those that stay behind, ensuring that the work gets done at home, deserve recognition for their efforts as well. “I could not do this without the support of my family,” said Cmdr. Zieroth. My wife Caitlin and children Bella and Reese have taken the brunt of the load as they sacrifice goals and family time between medical concerns, numerous moves, deployments, schools and as duty calls. Many times we discuss the resiliency of our Sailors and fail to recognize the overwhelming support of our families throughout the course of our Navy journey in which we owe a great deal of gratitude. What we do at sea is not possible without their love and support.”



Cmdr. Dave Zieroth currently serves as the Executive Officer aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Forrest Sherman (DDG 98) and was promoted to the rank of Commander on September 1, 2022.



Forrest Sherman (DDG 98) is the flagship for Standing NATO Maritime Group Two (SNMG2), a multinational integrated task group that projects a constant and visible reminder of the Alliance’s solidarity and cohesion afloat and provides the Alliance with a continuous maritime capability to perform a wide range of tasks, including exercises and real-world operations in periods of crisis and conflict.

