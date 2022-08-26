U.S. Army Spc. Alaveene Cox Furman, 21st Theater Sustainment Command, appreciates the Army’s lifestyle and is approaching her promotion to non-commissioned officer. Cox Furman is an Army brat from Fort Campbell, Kentucky and raised in Fort Stewart, Georgia.



In high school, Reserve Officer Training Course was her favorite class and in 2018 she enlisted as a logistics specialist. “You get to travel for free,” said Cox Furman. “You get a lot of opportunities to do stuff that you wouldn’t be able to do as a civilian.”



Cox Furman recently graduated Basic Leaders Course and looks forward to being promoted to non-commissioned officer. Cox Furman thought highly of her leaders from BLC. “They really made a difference on my outlook on the Army,” she said.



She extended her contract in Germany for one year when she reenlisted during the Women’s Equality Day ceremony at Sembach Kaserne in Kaiserslautern, August 26, 2022. She encourages other young females to enlist. “Try something new,” she said. “You never know, you might like it.” Cox Furman hopes to become a drill sergeant one day to train and mentor Soldiers.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.26.2022 Date Posted: 09.06.2022 10:19 Story ID: 428661 Location: SEMBACH, RP, DE Hometown: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US Hometown: FORT STEWART, GA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Spc. Alaveene Cox Furman reenlists during 21st TSC Women's Equality Day Ceremony, by Natalie Weaver, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.