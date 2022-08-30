AB 101 partners sign multi-national integrated defense plan

Courtesy Photo | NIGERIEN AIR BASE 101, Niger - Nigerien Air Base 101 leadership, located in Niamey,...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | NIGERIEN AIR BASE 101, Niger - Nigerien Air Base 101 leadership, located in Niamey, Niger, prepares to sign AB 101 Multi-National Integrated Defense Plan (MNIDP), Aug. 30, 2022. The plan provides the framework for defense collaboration between the Forces Armées Nigériennes (FAN), United States, French, German, and Italian defense forces. Pictured from left to right: Nigerien Lt. Col. Sani Alka, Nigerien Air Base 101 deputy commander; Italian Brig. Gen. Liberato Amadio, Mission in Niger (MISIN) commander; U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. John Fuson, 768th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron commander; German Lt. Col. Rainer Schmeil, UN Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA) Air Transport Base commander; French Col. Gregoire Servent, Base Aérienne Projetée (BAP) Niamey commander. (courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

NIGERIEN AIR BASE 101, Niger - On August 30, 2022, a multi-national integrated defense plan was signed at Nigerien Air Base 101 in Niger between the Forces Armées Nigériennes (FAN), United States, Italian, French and German defense forces.



Lt. Col. Sani Alka, Nigerien Air Base 101 deputy commander; U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. John Fuson; 768th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron commander; Brig. Gen. Liberato Amadio, Mission in Niger (MISIN) commander; Col. Gregoire Servent, Base Aérienne Projetée (BAP) Niamey commander; and Lt. Col. Rainer Schmeil, UN Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA) Air Transport Base commander, finalized the MNIDP with a commemorative signing event.



Niger is a critical partner in countering violent extremist organization efforts fighting threats in both the Sahel and Lake Chad Region.



The MNIDP is the first official document codifying ongoing intent for collaboration to collectively defend AB101. The plan provides the framework for defense collaboration, outlining procedures, guidelines, roles, and responsibilities between our allies and partners in response to threats on AB 101.



“The MNIDP serves as a milestone, and example, of multi-national partnership with Niger,” said U.S. Air Force Col. Kevin R. Lee, 409th Air Expeditionary Group commander. “This document makes us all more secure at AB101.”



Following the signing of the MNIDP, the Nigeriens graciously provided radios to all the partners to ensure uninterrupted communication between everyone on their local frequency.



The MNIDP is intended to be a living document with periodic reviews to allow all signatory countries to propose revisions to the baseline document as well as their country-specific annex.