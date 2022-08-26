Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sgt. Cyonna Stevens reenlists during 21st TSC Women's Equality Day Ceremony

    21st TSC reenlists 16 females on Women's Equality Day

    U.S. Army Sgt. Cyonna Stevens, 18th Military Police Brigade, 21st Theater Sustainment

    SEMBACH, RP, GERMANY

    08.26.2022

    Story by Natalie Weaver 

    21st Theater Sustainment Command

    U.S. Army Sgt. Cyonna Stevens, 18th Military Police Brigade, 21st Theater Sustainment Command, is a member of the military police with long-term Army leadership goals.

    Stevens, from Jensen Beach, Florida, enlisted at 17 and attended Basic Training Camp and Advanced Individual Training at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri. She was inspired by her early Army leaders. “I looked up to my drill sergeants and I like training soldiers,” said Stevens.

    Stevens reenlisted on Women’s Equality Day at Sembach Kaserne in Kaiserslautern, Germany, August 26, 2022. She feels women have come a great distance in the Army and is proud women have the right to serve in all career fields.

    In 2023, Stevens will relocate to Fort Carson, Colorado where she will pursue the job of military police investigator. Her goal is to become a drill sergeant at Fort Leonard Wood, where she hopes to mentor future young leaders like herself.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    Date Taken: 08.26.2022
    Date Posted: 09.06.2022 10:26
    Story ID: 428657
    Location: SEMBACH, RP, DE 
    Hometown: JENSEN BEACH, FL, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sgt. Cyonna Stevens reenlists during 21st TSC Women's Equality Day Ceremony, by Natalie Weaver, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    21st TSC reenlists 16 females on Women's Equality Day

    StrongerTogether
    FirstInSupport

