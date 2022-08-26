Sgt. Cyonna Stevens reenlists during 21st TSC Women's Equality Day Ceremony

U.S. Army Sgt. Cyonna Stevens, 18th Military Police Brigade, 21st Theater Sustainment Command, is a member of the military police with long-term Army leadership goals.



Stevens, from Jensen Beach, Florida, enlisted at 17 and attended Basic Training Camp and Advanced Individual Training at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri. She was inspired by her early Army leaders. “I looked up to my drill sergeants and I like training soldiers,” said Stevens.



Stevens reenlisted on Women’s Equality Day at Sembach Kaserne in Kaiserslautern, Germany, August 26, 2022. She feels women have come a great distance in the Army and is proud women have the right to serve in all career fields.



In 2023, Stevens will relocate to Fort Carson, Colorado where she will pursue the job of military police investigator. Her goal is to become a drill sergeant at Fort Leonard Wood, where she hopes to mentor future young leaders like herself.

