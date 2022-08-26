U.S. Army Sgt. Shannon Fountain, 92nd Military Police Company, 18th Military Police Brigade, 21st Theater Sustainment Command, took a leap of faith when enlisting at 24 and now strives to be a sincere role model for her soldiers.



Before Fountain enlisted in 2019 she was shy about the Army lifestyle. “I was too scared when I was fresh out of high school,” said Fountain. “I finally had an epiphany.” Originally from Rockford, Illinois, Fountain reenlisted during the Women’s Equality Day ceremony at Sembach Kaserne in Kaiserslautern, Germany, August 26, 2022. She feels brave as a female wheeled vehicle mechanic. “We’ve come a long way in the military,” she said.



Promoted to non-commissioned officer in July 2022, Fountain reenlisted to further her career in the Army. “I like the fact you get to help the lower enlisted.”



Fountain’s goals are to become a warrant officer and to participate in bikini body building competitions. Fitness is a priority for Fountain and she wants to be good role model for soldiers. Fountain feels rewarded and happy with her decision to enlist and will move to Fort Carson, Colorado in November 2022.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.26.2022 Date Posted: 09.06.2022 10:27 Story ID: 428655 Location: SEMBACH, RP, DE Hometown: ROCKFORD, IL, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sgt. Shannon Fountain reenlists during 21st TSC Women's Equality Day Ceremony, by Natalie Weaver, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.