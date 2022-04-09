September 4, 2022

Release Number 20220904-02

Jordan hosts U.S. forces and partner nations for premiere Exercise Eager Lion



TAMPA, Fla. – The United States, Jordan, and 28 partner nations opened the two-week Exercise Eager Lion today in Jordan. Eager Lion, held September 4-15, 2022, represents one of the largest military exercises in the region, and is designed to exchange military expertise and improve interoperability among partner nations. “Eager Lion is a multifaceted event that demonstrates our commitment to partnerships and responsive joint forces operating in complex environments that offer no easy victories or quick wins,” said Maj. Gen. Steven J. deMilliano, Director of Exercises and Training Directorate, United States Central Command. “More broadly, partnerships enable militaries to grow capabilities and quickly respond to demanding crisis situations.” Exercise Eager Lion is considered the capstone event of the broader U.S. military relationship with the Jordanian Armed Forces, one of U.S. Central Command’s strongest and most reliable partners in the region leading the way for security and stability using conventional and unconventional scenarios to activate a combined joint task force, which will address simulated threats. The exercise underscores the United States’ commitment to partners in the Middle East and joint defense against hybrid threats by state and non-state actors. As we face rising aggressive actions by malign forces around the world, these partnerships enable us to meet new and continuing threats together. This 10th iteration of Eager Lion will include a long-range bomber mission, cyber threats from fictitious adversaries, interagency communication and coordination, counterterrorism skills development, integrated air and missile defense synchronization, advancing proficiencies for maritime and border security, disaster response, and humanitarian aid. This year’s scenario will test interoperability addressing regional challenges across air, land, sea and cyber domains. The exercise construct will consist of a field training exercise with a combined-arms live-fire exercise, command post exercise, and a senior leader seminar to facilitate information sharing from the tactical to the strategic levels. Approximately 1,700 U.S. service members, 2,200 Jordanian Armed Forces, and 591 coalition personnel from 28 other partner nations are participating or observing the multilateral military training exercise, which was scheduled for 2021, but postponed due to the COVID 19 pandemic.

