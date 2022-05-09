Vermont National Guard Welcomes Public to Air Base

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. - The Vermont National Guard is hosting an Open House at the 158th Fighter Wing Air Base on September 11, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.



This free event will feature military and civilian aircraft, military vehicles and equipment, flight and driving simulators, demonstrations, and interactive displays from both the Army and Air National Guard.



"Telling the Vermont National Guard story is one of my priorities," said Maj. Gen. Greg Knight, the Adjutant General for the Vermont National Guard. "Informing and interacting with the community is a critical part of the National Guard. We live and work in our communities. We are Vermonters, and it's important for us to showcase who we are and what we do. We all deserve this great opportunity to celebrate together."



Scheduled demonstrations include the Norwich Silent Drill Team, working dog demonstration, Army Band concerts, a fire department "jaws of life" extraction, and other patriotic musical performances.



In addition to the military displays and demonstrations, there will be both an education and job fair featuring local and regional educational institutions and employers.



"We realize that many community members have never had the opportunity to visit the air base and we don't want to be the best kept secret in Vermont," said Col. David Shevchik, 158th Fighter Wing commander. "This Open House welcomes the public on their Vermont Guard base to interact with our

professionals who are neighbors, colleagues, fellow citizens, and learn about our diverse missions and many opportunities."



After the Open House, the public is welcome to remain for the final event of the day, a 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony from 3:00 to 3:30 p.m.



"This Open House builds and strengthens community relationships, partnerships and connections - bonds that we recognize and reflect on together especially on Sept. 11, a defining day in our history that forged us together as Americans," said Shevchik.



This family friendly event will occur rain or shine and will include a kid zone offering a variety of activities for children of all ages, many food vendors, and covered eating and rest areas.



There is limited parking on base so complimentary shuttle buses will be available from Essex High School. For additional details, including shuttle and event schedules and maps, please visit www.vtng22.com. For specific questions please email 158FW.PA.PublicAffairs@us.af.mil

Date Taken: 09.05.2022 Location: SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT, US