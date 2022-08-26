Heroic actions by Randolph CDC staff save child’s life

Photo By Jonathan Mallard | Elaine Cherry, Child Development Center lead training technician, Donyale Davis, Child...... read more read more Photo By Jonathan Mallard | Elaine Cherry, Child Development Center lead training technician, Donyale Davis, Child Development Center child and youth program assistant, Nikkia Reed, Child Development Center child and youth program assistant, Sylvia Freitas, Child Development Center educator and training technician, Janice Monge, Child Development Center education technician, pose for a photo at the Child Development Center Annex Aug. 26, 2022 at the CDC Annex on Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas. JBSA-Randolph Child Development Center recently experienced one of the very young children having a life-threatening incident. The professional caregivers, who provide excellent developmental care, remained calmed and used the CPR, first-aid, and infant safe practices training to save a life in a critical circumstance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jonathan Mallard) see less | View Image Page

The observations and swift actions of the Randolph Child and Development Program staff provided a successful outcome for a child who recently experienced a life-threatening event.



Elaine Cherry, lead training technician, recognized the signs that the infant was in distress and initiated action to address the emergency. Sylvia Freitas, Child and Youth Services educator and training technician, Nikkia Reed and Donyale Davis, both Child and Youth Services assistants, were called to assist as one of the infants was not acting normally and becoming more distressed. The seven-month-old had vomited four to six times in a 20-minute period after eating and kept wanting to go to sleep.



They all immediately sprang into action notifying another staff member, Janice Monge, Child and Youth Services education technician who assisted where needed and ensured the remaining children were taken care of.



“My immediate reaction was to tell my coworker what was happening,” said Reed. “Then she could send for more help and I could stay with the child.”



“I immediately contacted the front office to call 911 and I contacted the parents,” said Davis. “Then I assisted in stabilizing the child until emergency medical services arrived.”



At this point several staff members became involved and their annual training kicked in. When questioned, the staff all responded their training is what allowed them to not just think, but do what they have been trained.



“CPR, first aid, and infant safe practices training helped me respond to this situation,” said Cherry. “Also, training has focused us on remaining calm and confident during emergency situations and it really pays off.”

The other children were being taken of care by Freitas and Monge who were standing by to assist were needed.



“The Department of Air Force Child and Youth Annual Training Program gives our staff the knowledge, capability, and confidence to act in an emergency calmly and effectively. Life threatening emergencies can happen fast and children often cannot articulate when something is wrong making it imperative our staff know the signs and symptoms of distress,” said Michelle Evans, Supervisory Training and Curriculum specialist.



The child was taken to a local medical center and has since recovered and been released. The child's parents let leadership know they were very appreciative of the actions by the staff in providing care to their child.



“If they didn't take action when they did and alertly recognize he was not ok, I'm not sure he would be here today. They saved my son's life!”



The employees received formal recognition for their life-saving actions during a ceremony Aug. 26 at the JBSA-Randolph CDC.



The JBSA Child and Development Programs provide services for Department of Defense children between the ages of 6 weeks and 5 years. The National Association for the Education of Young Children program provides activities and additional programs to support children’s social, emotional, physical, and intellectual development.