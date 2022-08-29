Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Volunteers recognized for their service to community

    Volunteers recognized for their service to community

    Photo By Alexandra Shea | From left, Col. Ryan Hanson, garrison commander, Leonard Chatman, Doyen D. Carney, and...... read more read more

    FORT JACKSON, SC, UNITED STATES

    08.29.2022

    Story by Alexandra Shea 

    Fort Jackson Public Affairs Office

    Three Soldiers were recognized for their community service efforts Aug. 29 at the Fort Jackson Commissary. Each had volunteered more than 50 hours to ensure shelves remained stocked during a time of global commercial shipping disruptions and employee shortages.

    “It is really great being here today and recognizing excellence in the commissary community,” said Brig. Gen. Patrick R. Michaelis, then commanding general. “When we put other people first, we put them before ourselves, we really start to identify who we are as a person and who we are as a community. This is quite a community here at Fort Jackson.”

    Heath Cline, master of ceremonies, called forward Staff Sgt. Tavon House, Columbia Recruiting Battalion, Cpl. Camille House, Moncrief Army Health Clinic, and Spc. Edison Rosales, Moncrief Army Health Clinic, to be recognized for their commitment to the Fort Jackson community through their volunteer work.

    Each was presented with a certificate of appreciation and a $50 Exchange gift card for volunteering more than 50 volunteer hours to ensure commissary shelves remained stocked and patrons continuing to access the products they need.

    In addition to the volunteer recognition, six Defense Commissary Agency employees were also recognized.

    Theresa Mouzon, Regina Josey, Jenny Coleman, Carol Macklin, and Leonard Chatman were all recognized for their outstanding hard work and dedication to customer service and the continued success of the commissary.

    Doyen D. Carney was also called forward to recognize his dedication to federal service by presenting him a lapel pin and certificate for serving more than 30 years.

    “Thank you for everything you do,” said Col. Ryan Hanson, garrison commander. “We really appreciate it.”

    The ceremony concluded with a round of applause and shouts of support from fellow DeCA employees.

    “Thank you all for coming and for those who volunteered their efforts, you are all appreciated,” Cline said in closing. “Victory … starts here.”

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 08.29.2022
    Date Posted: 09.02.2022 11:55
    Story ID: 428596
    Location: FORT JACKSON, SC, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Volunteers recognized for their service to community, by Alexandra Shea, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Volunteers recognized for their service to community
    Volunteers recognized for their service to community
    Volunteers recognized for their service to community

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    volunteers
    Defense Commissary Agency
    Moncrief Army Health Clinic
    U.S. Army Training Center and Fort Jackson
    Col. Ryan Hanson
    Installation Management Command-Fort Jackson

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT