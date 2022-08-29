Volunteers recognized for their service to community

Photo By Alexandra Shea | From left, Col. Ryan Hanson, garrison commander, Leonard Chatman, Doyen D. Carney, and...... read more read more Photo By Alexandra Shea | From left, Col. Ryan Hanson, garrison commander, Leonard Chatman, Doyen D. Carney, and Brig. Gen. Patrick R. Michaelis, then commanding general, pose for a photo after the post leadership recognized Chatman for his hard work and dedication to ensuring the continued success of the Fort Jackson Commissary during a ceremony Aug. 29. Carney was recognized for his commitment and dedication to federal service and was presented with a certificate and lapel pin celebrating 30 years of service. see less | View Image Page

Three Soldiers were recognized for their community service efforts Aug. 29 at the Fort Jackson Commissary. Each had volunteered more than 50 hours to ensure shelves remained stocked during a time of global commercial shipping disruptions and employee shortages.



“It is really great being here today and recognizing excellence in the commissary community,” said Brig. Gen. Patrick R. Michaelis, then commanding general. “When we put other people first, we put them before ourselves, we really start to identify who we are as a person and who we are as a community. This is quite a community here at Fort Jackson.”



Heath Cline, master of ceremonies, called forward Staff Sgt. Tavon House, Columbia Recruiting Battalion, Cpl. Camille House, Moncrief Army Health Clinic, and Spc. Edison Rosales, Moncrief Army Health Clinic, to be recognized for their commitment to the Fort Jackson community through their volunteer work.



Each was presented with a certificate of appreciation and a $50 Exchange gift card for volunteering more than 50 volunteer hours to ensure commissary shelves remained stocked and patrons continuing to access the products they need.



In addition to the volunteer recognition, six Defense Commissary Agency employees were also recognized.



Theresa Mouzon, Regina Josey, Jenny Coleman, Carol Macklin, and Leonard Chatman were all recognized for their outstanding hard work and dedication to customer service and the continued success of the commissary.



Doyen D. Carney was also called forward to recognize his dedication to federal service by presenting him a lapel pin and certificate for serving more than 30 years.



“Thank you for everything you do,” said Col. Ryan Hanson, garrison commander. “We really appreciate it.”



The ceremony concluded with a round of applause and shouts of support from fellow DeCA employees.



“Thank you all for coming and for those who volunteered their efforts, you are all appreciated,” Cline said in closing. “Victory … starts here.”