Army master logistician honored for leadership, impact

Photo By Megan Gully | Gen. Ed Daly, Army Materiel Command commanding general, presents Lt. Gen. Flem "B" (Donnie) Walker, Jr., AMC deputy commanding general and senior mission commander of Redstone Arsenal, a certificate of retirement during a retirement ceremony in Walker's honor Sept. 1, 2022, at Redstone Arsenal, Alabama. Walker, a native of Lineville, Alabama, retired after 36 years of service.

REDSTONE ARSENAL, Ala. – Amid the pomp and circumstance fitting 36 years of service as a U.S. Army Soldier, the Army Materiel Command bid farewell to its deputy to the commanding general.



During his retirement ceremony on the AMC Parade Field September 1, Lt. Gen. Flem “B” (Donnie) Walker Jr. focused on people, mentors, Soldiers and family.



“There are so many people to thank,” he said. “The countless Soldiers, noncommissioned officers, officers, warrant officers, and department of the Army Civilians and contractors who I have had the honor to serve for and with for the last three and half decades…You have made the difference.”



The ceremony was hosted by AMC Commander Gen. Ed Daly, who thanked Walker for his decades of selfless service during what he called a bittersweet moment to lose a phenomenal leader, who is dedicated, humble and epitomizes the Army values every single day.



“You are a master logistician, outstanding leader and have been entrusted to command five times throughout your career,” said Daly. “Your leadership, pedigree and resume speaks for itself. You have made a huge difference in our Army.”



As AMC’s deputy to the commanding general, Walker has been responsible for managing the day-to-day operations of the Army's logistics enterprise for two years.



“Donnie Walker has had a massive impact on the AMC portfolio, from our response to a global pandemic, to support to Afghanistan and Ukraine, overseeing Army prepositioned stocks and the Army’s supply chain,” Daly said. “His efforts across the board have been spectacular, building capacity to get results and drive execution.”



In his final assignment, Walker also served as Redstone Arsenal’s senior commander, responsible for the arsenal’s strategic vision from its growth and development, to providing quality of life programs for Soldiers, the workforce and their families.



“For more than two years he has enabled more than 70 commands across the installation to excel in four primary competencies: Logistics Services; Space Operations and Missile Defense; Research, Development, Test and Engineering; and Intelligence and Homeland Defense,” Daly said. “His work as a senior commander has been spectacular, and it shows by the number of community leaders present here today.”



Daly and Walker both spoke about Walker’s family and how his father, retired U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Flem Bowen Donnie Walker Sr., who served two combat tours in Vietnam, was his hero.



“My parents were wonderful parents and role models,” said Walker, whose mother, Charlene Walker, retired after a career at Anniston Army Depot. “They were the rock and foundation of our entire family. They made me who I am today.”



He also thanked his wife, Hope, and children, who he said also made sacrifices as members of the Army family.



After 36 years, Walker’s career has come full circle, bringing him back home to Alabama where he was born and raised and where he was commissioned as an Army officer. Walker, a native of Lineville, Alabama, was joined by many members of his family and friends to celebrate his retirement.



“I owe the biggest thanks to our friends and family who have traveled here to support Hope and I today,” he said.



As he wrapped up his remarks, Walker reflected on a recent phone call he had with Gen. James McConville, the Chief of Staff of the Army, who asked him what he would be miss the most about the Army.



“The hardest part for me and what I will miss the most is the camaraderie and no longer being a part of a team,” said Walker. “God, how I love the Army. I love everything about it. I love the patriotism, the teamwork, the hard work, the hard play, the tough love, the good days and the bad days.”



The ceremony ended with the first annual AMC Retreat Ceremony, where the flag was lowered in a time-honored Army tradition that marks the end of the day.



Walker received several awards and recognitions, including the Distinguished Service Medal and the Gen. Brehon B. Somervell Medal of Excellence award.