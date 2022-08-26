Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Women’s Equality Day at 332d AEW

    Women's Equality Day at 332d AEW

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    08.26.2022

    Story by Tech. Sgt. James Bentley 

    332d Air Expeditionary Wing

    August 26th is Women’s Equality Day. In observation of the event airmen from the 332d Air Expeditionary Wing organized a series of morale events.

    Participants ran a five kilometer fun run, followed by a brunch and, in the evening, a grill cookout. Dozens of service members from around the base supported the events. Women’s Equality Day has been celebrated since 1971, and was created to commemorate the anniversary of the ratification of women’s right to vote in the 19th Amendment of the United States Constitution on August 26, 1920.

    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
