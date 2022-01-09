Carrier Strike Group 3 Changes Command

BREMERTON -- Rear Adm. J.T. Anderson was relieved by Rear Adm. Kevin Lenox as commander, Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 3, during a change of command ceremony held on Naval Base Kitsap-Bremerton, Sept. 1, 2022.



Anderson served as commander of CSG-3 from July 2021 to September 2022. During his tenure, he led more than 7,000 Sailors and Marines across three staffs, six ships and nine embarked Air Wing squadrons. He successfully led the Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group through Composite Training Unit Exercise and a seven-month deployment to U.S. 3rd and 7th Fleet areas of operations.



Under Anderson’s leadership, the strike group was the first to deploy with a U.S. Marine Corps F-35C Lightning II Joint Strike Fighter squadron aboard an aircraft carrier and the second to deploy with a Navy CMV-22 Osprey squadron; Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 314 and Fleet Logistics Multi-Mission Squadron (VRM) 30 respectively. While deployed, the strike group executed more than 31,600 fixed-wing and helicopter flight hours comprising of 14,759 sorties, 16,863 launches and 16,866 aircraft arrestments. Some of these exercises included: dual carrier operations with USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), Noble Fusion, Jungle Warfare, Bilateral Operations with the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force, air demonstrations in the Sea of Japan, Valiant Shield, Noble Partner and Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) 2022.



Anderson, who will report to U.S. Indo-Pacific Command as the director of operations (J3) for his next assignment, expressed his gratitude to the hard working women and men of CSG-3.



“It was an honor to lead and work alongside the consummate professionals that comprise this strike group,” said Anderson. “What this strike group has been challenged with completing over the last two years has not been an easy feat. This team’s professionalism, hard work and dedication has been unmatched and allowed CSG-3 to successfully executed a wide variety of assignments around the Pacific to uphold maritime peace and stability.”



Prior to taking command of CSG-3, Lenox served as the deputy director of operations for U.S. Central Command.



“It is an incredible privilege to relieve Rear Adm. Anderson and I thank him for his extraordinary leadership and guidance,” said Lenox. “As we move forward, Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group will be prepared to answer the call as needed. As a team, CSG-3 will continue to excel throughout the INDOPACOM theater.”



CSG-3’s subordinate commands include USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72), Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 9, the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Mobile Bay (CG 53) and ships assigned to Destroyer Squadron 21 including Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62), USS Momsen (DDG 92), USS Gridley (DDG 101), USS Sampson (DDG 102) and USS Spruance (DDG 111).



CSG-3 provides a combat-ready force to protect and defend the collective maritime interests of the U.S. and its global allies and partners.



An integral part of U.S. Pacific Fleet, U.S. 3rd Fleet operates naval forces in the Indo-Pacific in addition to providing realistic and relevant training across the full spectrum of military operations – from combat operations to humanitarian assistance and disaster relief. U.S. 3rd Fleet works in close coordination with other numbered Fleets to provide commanders with capable, ready forces to deploy forward and win in day-to-day competition, in crisis, and in conflict.



