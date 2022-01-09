USS Providence Decommissioned After 37 Years of Service

NAVAL BASE KITSAP – BANGOR, Wash. (Sept. 1, 2022) --The Los Angles-class fast-attack submarine USS Providence (SSN 719) held a decommissioning ceremony at the U.S. Naval Undersea Museum in Keyport, Washington, Sept. 1, 2022.



The submarine was officially decommissioned on Aug. 15, 2022 at Puget Sound Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility (PSNS-IMF).



"The decommissioning of USS Providence was an enormous success,” said Cmdr. Bill Howey, the final commanding officer of Providence. “I could not have been happier with the performance of my crew, our shipyard project leadership team, and our close relationship and bond with USS Oklahoma City who decommissioned alongside of us. My crew from the very beginning, back in early December, dealt with every adversity that was presented to us and we overcame them to complete the fastest defueling to date at PSNS-IMF. Even more importantly, we kept the crew engaged with their warfighting skills by utilizing more than 400 hours of trainers ensuring we lived up to our mantra, ‘Warfighters to the End!’”



Providence was the first fast-attack submarine to be equipped with a vertical launching system for Tomahawk cruise missiles. Its operations and deployments have spanned the globe and include combat operations in support of Operation Enduring Freedom, Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation Odyssey Dawn.



At the dawn of the Global War on Terror, Providence was the first to respond to the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks and was named “The Big Dog of the Red Sea” during Operation Iraqi Freedom for launching the most missiles during 2003.



“Providence’s crew is her most precious resource, exemplifying the competence, character and teamwork typical of United States Navy Submariners,” Howey said. “The crew represents those who have gone before us in service to our nation and they are ready to carry on that fine tradition today.”

Providence has been awarded the Navy Unit Commendation (with bronze star), Meritorious Unit Commendation (with bronze star) and Battle Efficiency "E" (five awards). The boat continued the tradition set by her predecessors: to protect and defend the United States of America against all enemies.



Providence left its homeport of Groton, Connecticut, and arrived at PSNS-IMF for inactivation on Sept. 23, 2021. During the inactivation process, PSNS-IMF defueled the submarine’s nuclear reactor and retained the hull for safe storage until decommissioning.



Measuring more than 300 feet long and weighing more than 6,000 tons when submerged, Providence was one of the stealthiest submarines in the world and was capable of operating at depths greater than 800 feet and at speeds exceeding 25 nautical miles per hour. The submarine was able to support a multitude of missions, including anti-submarine warfare, anti-surface ship warfare, strike, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.01.2022 Date Posted: 09.01.2022 19:16 Story ID: 428558