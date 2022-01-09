Holloman Arts and Crafts Center hosts new classes, events

Do you want to learn how to paint, sculpt, embroider, decorate, and more?



Beginning in August, the Holloman Arts and Crafts Center staff began hosting new events and classes each week on base. The center has everything from photography classes to paint-and-sips, parent-and-me classes, and more.



Laura Perry, 49th Force Support Squadron arts and crafts programmer, scheduled a variety of new events for base residents of all ages.



With an extensive background in art and crafts of all kinds, Perry has made it her mission to build a space for Holloman residents to be creative, setting out to bring creativity, color, and beauty to Holloman Air Force Base.



“I’m an artist and I’ve always been in the art field,” said Perry. “I am planning all kinds of events where people can learn different art forms.”



Aside from the classes planned throughout the month, the center is also an event space, where Holloman residents can hold their own classes or events, from pottery and ceramics, to painting classes of their choosing.



“I will be teaching some of the upcoming classes,” said Kathryn Brown, 49th Force Support Squadron recreation assistant. “I’m excited to see what we’ll do here.”



While the staff has many ideas and events planned for the upcoming months, they are also open to ideas for how to improve life on Holloman.



“I am open to any ideas,” said Perry. “Whatever people want to do, I will do everything I can to make it happen.”



All of the Arts and Crafts Center staff are eager to bring about positive changes to the base.



Expanding the Arts and Crafts Center’s services is one step in making Holloman a premier training location for service members and families.



To sign up for classes, leave suggestions for future events, or even share ideas for how to make Holloman more beautiful, visit www.facebook.com/HollomanArtsCraftsCenter, or stop by in person at 270 West 2nd Street.

