Fast Attack Submarine USS Pasadena (SSN 752) Holds Change of Command

NORFOLK, Va. -- Cmdr. Joshua Peters relieved Cmdr. Sean Flanagan as commanding officer of the Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Pasadena (SSN 752) during a ceremony at Naval Station Norfolk, Sept 1st.



Flanagan, a native of Douglas, Georgia, assumed command of Pasadena in March 2020. During Flanagan’s remarks, he expressed gratitude for the crew of Pasadena.



“Sailors such as the crew of the Pasadena are what brings this 67,000-ton hunk of steel that I’m standing on to life,” said Flanagan. “It is their blood, sweat and tears that turn this inanimate object into a fighting being. It will forever be the highlight of my life and great privilege to have led all of you across two of the worlds’ oceans and back again.”



Under Flanagan’s leadership, Pasadena completed a docking selected-restrictive maintenance availability period and an Ice Exercise deployment.





Capt. Jason Pittman, commodore, Submarine Squadron Six, presided over the ceremony, and commended Pasadena’s success during Flanagan’s command.





“Sean, you’ve done a tremendous job as the commanding officer of USS Pasadena,” Pittman said. “Taking any ship through a docking selected-restrictive availability to a ship that is ready to receive tasking is a challenge at the best of times. Your tenacious leadership and drive of the crew ensured that not only did Pasadena complete the availability with minor delays, but also led to Pasadena completing an Ice Exercise deployment and performing flawlessly, meeting every major milestone right on time.”





Flanagan will transfer to Commander, Submarine Squadron Six, in Norfolk, Virginia. He was relieved of command by Peters after reading his orders.





During his first speech as commanding officer, Peters thanked the Pasadena team for the warm welcome and support throughout the turnover process; he praised Pasadena’s Sailors for the pride they all share.





“I can’t wait to work with you and continue the work that Cmdr. Flanagan started,” Peters stated to the Pasadena crew. “Over the last month, you’ve all impressed me with your dedication and skill. I’m extremely lucky; I couldn’t have asked for a better crew.”





Pasadena was commissioned Feb. 11, 1989, and became the first improved 688 class submarine to deploy, in July 1991. Measuring more than 360 feet long and displacing more than 6,900 tons, Pasadena has a crew of approximately 140 Sailors. Pasadena is capable of supporting various missions, including anti-submarine warfare, anti-surface ship warfare, strike warfare, and intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance.

