NETC Commander Visits Great Lakes Training Commands

Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Christopher OGrady

GREAT LAKES, Ill. – “As commander of Naval Education and Training Command (NETC), I work for you… and we all work for the Sailors we are training,” Rear Adm. Pete Garvin said to staff and instructors during a recent visit to Naval Station Great Lakes Aug. 23-26.



Garvin and Force Master Chief Matt Harris spent three days at the “Quarterdeck of the Navy” visiting various training commands and discussing a wide range of topics including Ready Relevant Learning, Warrior Toughness, and the Chief of Naval Operations’ call to action for every Navy leader to “Get Real, Get Better.”



As part of a three-day visit, Garvin toured facilities and engaged with Sailors at NETC schools for surface warfare, combat systems and advanced swim preparation and observed the latest in modernized training methods for hands-on and virtual reality simulations. The admiral also engaged with Recruit Training Command (RTC), the Navy’s only boot camp and their Recruit Division Commanders, Sailors and recruits, while observing various phases of boot camp and speaking at a graduation.



While touring the Operations Specialist “A” School he was given a brief and tour of the Virtual Operator Training (VOT). VOT is used to train budding operations specialists (OS) on identifying markers and locations at virtual naval bases around the world, such as San Diego, California and Norfolk, Virginia.



“I think it’s important for the admiral to see how we’re training and to show him that we are sending students to the fleet mission ready,” said Operations Specialist 2nd Class Gianmarco Delgado-Flores, an instructor at OS “A” School.



Garvin was also the reviewing officer at the weekly Pass-and-Review graduation at RTC on Friday, Aug. 26.



“Here at Great Lakes you’ve been given the essential building blocks as a basically trained Sailor,” Garvin told the more than 900 recruits, family members, friends and staff members at the graduation. “We will continue to refine you into highly skilled, operational and combat-ready warfighters. As you transition to your next assignment, remember Sailors display professional competence, toughness, resiliency and confidence every day all over the world.”



As the owner of the Force Development pillar within MyNavy HR, Garvin leads the NETC mission to recruit, train and deliver those who serve the nation, taking them from “street to fleet” by transforming civilians into highly skilled, operational and combat ready warfighters.



RTC is overseen by Commander, Naval Service Training Command (NSTC), Rear Adm. Jennifer Couture and her staff. NSTC oversees 98 percent of initial officer and enlisted accessions training for the Navy, including NROTC units at more than 160 colleges and universities; Officer Training Command (OTC) at Naval Station Newport, Rhode Island; RTC as well as Navy Junior ROTC (NJROTC) and Navy National Defense Cadet Corps (NNDCC).



