NMCSD Takes Huge IT Honors

The Naval Medical Center San Diego (NMCSD) Information Management (IM) and Clinical Informatics team has won the 2022 Capt. Joan Dooling Information Professional Team of the Year Award Aug. 16, for the deployment of MHS Genesis - the next generation DoD electronic health record system.



NMCSD’s Information Management Department (IMO) is a diverse team of active duty, civil service, and contract staff focused on providing high quality, reliable health care information systems to support patient care for our warfighters, beneficiaries, and retirees. In 2021, over 87 miles of new network cabling was installed to support 230 patient care areas during the six-week deployment of MHS Genesis.



"I am grateful and proud of the Naval Medical Center San Diego IT team. These skilled professionals are instrumental in the delivery of 'Ready Reliable Care' not only within the San Diego area, but they have also supported IT operations at Brooke Army Medical Center, Tripler Army Medical Center, and even onboard USNS MERCY leading up to the successful 2022 Pacific Partnership mission,” said Capt. Kim Davis, NMCSD director.



The Capt. Joan Dooling Award for Information Professional Excellence was established to recognize and encourage notable contributions in accomplishing Navy Medicine's mission by spotlighting the outstanding contributions of individuals or teams of individuals in the IM/IT medical, operational, and research communities. Capt. Dooling exemplified those characteristics with her groundbreaking efforts in the field of IM/IT supporting Navy Medicine's mission.



“We are incredibly honored and humbled to be selected for this award; however, we could not have accomplished any of this without the deliberate support from the entire NMCSD team, our leadership’s support, and without the patience and understanding of our beneficiaries,” said Cynthia Gulley, NMCSD IT division head. “As we integrate further in the Defense Health Agency network infrastructure, we look forward to opportunities for further collaboration, exploration and integration that contribute to increased readiness.”



The recognition was part of the 2022 Defense Health Information Technology Symposium, a three day annual conference, sponsored by the Defense Health Agency (DHA) in Orlando, Fla.



