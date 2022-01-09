Stitched with Love: Fort Bragg Veterinary Medical Center hosts open house, Teddy Bear Clinic

Photo By Sharilyn Wells | Veterinary Medical Center hosted its annual summer open house, July 14. The open house...... read more read more Photo By Sharilyn Wells | Veterinary Medical Center hosted its annual summer open house, July 14. The open house aimed to bring awareness to the center and educate attendees about animal care, public health and food safety. (U.S. Army photo by Sharilyn Wells, Fort Bragg Garrison Public Affairs) see less | View Image Page

FORT BRAGG – “There you go,” said Cpl. Sarina Rose, an animal care specialist, as she handed ‘Puppy’ back to one-year-old Raegan Estrada’s open arms. “He just needs a little rest and he’ll be good as new.”



Estrada hugged ‘Puppy,’ now wrapped in a striking purple bandage around its waist. ‘Puppy’ is a tan and white, stuffed dog that is Estrada’s favorite lovey, said Estrada’s mother. Thanks to her quick thinking and careful, steady hands, Rose was able to stitch up the gaping hole on the stuffed animal’s back.



The beloved Teddy Bear Clinic was part of the Fort Bragg Veterinary Medical Center’s annual summer open house, July 14. In addition to stitching up stuffed animals for children, the open house aimed to bring awareness to the center and educate attendees about animal care, public health and food safety.



“We’ve learned over the years that a lot of people don’t even know we have a vet center here on the installation,” said Capt. Heather Weaver, Fort Bragg Veterinary Center and military working dog officer in charge. “So we want to make sure we reach out to the public to let them know that we are here to care for their [pets].”



Fort Bragg VetCen provides annual wellness appointments for vaccines and screening tests for dogs and cats. It also provides limited sick-call, routine surgery, and dental prophylaxis for privately owned animals of military personnel and their Families, retirees, Reserve and National Guard.



Personnel living in on-post housing must also register their pets within 30 days of arrival at the VetCen.



“This is a free, summer event that we look forward to,” said Weaver. “It’s a chance to have fun and educate kids on how to prevent diseases, infections, and food safety.”



Weaver explained that the VetCen is part of Fort Bragg’s Public Health Activity, which is responsible for informing the public about not only animal wellness, but also food safety and performing food inspection support for all commissary stores, shoppettes, Family and Morale Welfare and Recreation food and childcare facilities, and Department of Defense Education Activity schools.



“A bonus to our open house is the Teddy Bear Clinic,” added Weaver. “It’s really cute to see the kids in the exam room with their teddy bears – they see that they don’t have to be scared of us. Visits to the doctor do not have to be negative and this is one way we are trying to change that stigma.”



Each ‘patient’ was treated with care as the animal care specialist explained every step of the process to the owners, displaying exactly that.



While gently stitching up each stuffed animal, Spc. Abriana Brown showed how the IV works, had each owner hold the ‘patient’s’ hand, and answered every question.



“And see? Now he will be the most special dog you’ve ever seen in your life,” said Brown, as she tied the final stitch into a little boy’s stuffed bulldog in reference to the ‘scar’ left behind.