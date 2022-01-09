Fleet Subject Matter Experts Needed for Exam Development

Photo By Cheryl Dengler | 220608-N-YR423-0234 PENSACOLA, Fla. (Jun. 8, 2022) - Chief petty officers attending...... read more read more Photo By Cheryl Dengler | 220608-N-YR423-0234 PENSACOLA, Fla. (Jun. 8, 2022) - Chief petty officers attending the Advancement Exam Readiness Review (AERR) at the Navy Advancement Center (NAC), Pensacola, Florida, work to review references and develop advancement exams for the Navy Diver (ND) rating. For chiefs, senior chiefs, and master chiefs interested in attending their rating's AERR, application information can be found on MyNavy Portal under "Professional Resources," then "Navy Advancement Center," then "Advancement Examination Readiness Review (AERR)." (U.S. Navy photo by Cheryl Dengler) see less | View Image Page

PENSACOLA, Fla. – Naval Administrative Message (NAVADMIN) 199/22, released Aug. 31, 2022, announced the October 2022 through March 2023 Advancement Examination Readiness Review (AERR) schedule.



Navy chief petty officers (E-7 through E-9) are needed to serve as rating fleet subject matter experts (FSMEs) for upcoming AERRs to be held in Pensacola, Florida. FSMEs provide their expertise by reviewing, validating, and updating the Navy-wide advancement exam question back for their respective ratings.



Chiefs, senior chiefs, and master chiefs on active duty, Training and Administration of the Reserves (TAR), and Reservists on Active Duty for Operational Support are encouraged to take part in the process by contacting their Type Commander (TYCOM) or rating sponsor point of contact (POC) for application information.



“Type Commanders and other rating sponsors select a diverse group of FSMEs to represent each rating and their unique job requirements,” said Naval Education and Training Professional Development Center (NETPDC) Director for the Navy Advancement Center (NAC), Cmdr. Shane Beavers. “The AERR selection process ensures all platforms, skillsets and communities throughout the fleet are well represented. Having the right mix of rating experts is key to determining appropriate and timely exam content for each administration.”



Senior Chief Navy Diver Matthew Cortez, who attended the Navy Diver AERR in June 2022, believes AERRs are an integral part of the exam development process and keeps the exams current.



“The AERR facilitator brings in subject matter experts from across the fleet from all different respective communities to be able to validate, create, and ensure that the Sailors are being tested on the most relevant and up-to-date material,” said Cortez.



In addition to being beneficial to the Navy as a whole, the AERRs benefit the FSMEs who attend for their rating.



“Not only has the AERR helped me understand how the advancement tests are created, validated, and graded,” said Cortez. “But it has also allowed me a deeper understanding of how to navigate through the bibliographies and where those questions are derived from, making it easier to pass the information to the junior Sailors.”



AERRs can vary in length between one and two weeks are held throughout the year, with each specific rating reviewed on average once a year. Normally, four to six nominees are selected to be panel members for each AERR, with travel paid for by NETPDC.



The current October 2022 through March 2023 schedule is as follows and subject to change:



Convene Date: Rating (number of FSMEs required):

16 - 29 October ABH (6), EMN (6), ITS(EW) (6), YN (6)

27 November – 10 December LS (6), PS (6)

4 – 17 December TM (6)

22 – 28 January STG (6)

22 January – 4 February EOD (6), RP (6), HT (6)

5 – 11 February AWS (6), BM (6)

26 February – 4 March AG (6)

26 February – 11 March AWR (6), LN (6), SW (6), EN (6)

5 – 11 March EM (6), IS (6)

5 – 18 March AE (6)

12 – 18 March ITS(RM) (6), MMA (6)

19 March – 1 April CE (6), MM (6)

26 March – 1 April AZ (6), STS (6)



To view the most up-to-date annual AERR schedule, locate a specific rating point of contact, or view AERR eligibility requirements, log into MyNavy Portal www.my.navy.mil. Search under “Professional Resources,” then “Navy Advancement Center,” then “Advancement Examination Readiness Review.” Contact the TYCOM or rating sponsor POC to determine submission deadlines.



Those selected to participate will receive a selection email from the NAC approximately 45 days prior to the start of the AERR. Selectees should make early contact with NAC staff to answer any questions they may have concerning the AERR process.



As part of the MyNavy HR Force Development team, NETPDC provided products and services that enable and enhance education, training, career development, and personnel development throughout the Navy. Primary elements of the command include the Voluntary Education Department, the NAC, and the Resources Management Department.



Additional information about NETPDC can be found at https://www.netc.navy.mil/NETPDC.