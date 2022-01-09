NTAG Nashville Change of Command Ceremony

Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Nashville held a change of command ceremony at NTAG Nashville headquarters in Nashville, Tenn., on September 1, 2022.



NTAG Nashville command Sailors and staff, family, and friends were all in attendance to witness the ceremony.



Commodore, Navy Recruiting Region East, Capt. Rajshaker “Bob” Reddy presided over the ceremony where Cdr. Michael Dickenson relieved Cdr. Lauren “Majik” Majchrzak as commanding officer of Navy Talent Acquisition Group Nashville.



“As my tour has come to an end after 728 days, who’s counting, I know that Mike will continue to push the Nashville team to do its best,” said Cdr. Majchrzak.



Cdr. Dickenson, a native of Superior, Wi., has been the commands current executive officer since November 2021. Today, he has fleeted up, making him the new commanding officer.



“As I take command from Majik [Cdr. Majchrzak], I found out that Nashville has really great people and leaders,” said Cdr. Dickenson, commanding officer of NTAG Nashville. “What I want to make sure is that we as leaders are focusing on out Sailors and ultimately make NTAG Nashville the best NTAG at Navy Recruiting Command.”



NTAG Nashville includes 46 Navy recruiting stations across the states of Tennessee, Kentucky, Virginia, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, and Georgia covering 138,000 square miles. NTAG Nashville employs over 200 recruiters, support personnel, and civilians in its mission to recruit individuals who meet standards for naval service. Follow NTAG Nashville on Facebook – NTAG Nashville.



