Kirtland recognizes mental health heroes during suicide prevention month

In recognition of Suicide Prevention Month, the 377th Medical Group Mental Health Clinic and 377th Air Base Wing Violence Prevention Program are highlighting mental health heroes at Kirtland Air Force Base, N.M.



The mental health hero’s recognition program was designed to recognize people who destigmatize mental health and create a work environment that is supportive and helpful. A mental health hero can be anyone who has taken care of their Wingman’s mental health, reached out or spoken up during a difficult time, or provided resources and encouraged others to seek help.



The Violence Prevention Program will recognize these listeners, helpers, and doers who have made a positive impact on the mental health of their peers by acknowledging them as mental health hero’s. These mental health hero’s will be coined and given a certificate of appreciation to recognize their contribution towards reducing the stigma of mental health.



“It is important to recognize mental health heroes because their actions are interventions”, said Edith Wegner, 377th ABW Violence Prevention Program integrator and program manager. “Sometimes more people would like to intervene or be supportive, but are not sure how. Their behavior is a model. It is also important to recognize MH heroes because it encourages others, validates behavior, and reinforces what we would like to see more of.”



During September, anyone can nominate a peer or teammate as mental health hero by sending a submission to katelyn.j.wilson4.mil@mail.mil or edith.wegner@us.af.mil, describing how your nominee has made a difference.



(If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health or suicidal thoughts, you can call the National Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988 or contact the KAFB chapel or mental health.)

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.01.2022 Date Posted: 09.01.2022 10:46 Story ID: 428487 Location: ALBUQUERQUE, NM, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Kirtland recognizes mental health heroes during suicide prevention month, by A1C Karissa Dick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.