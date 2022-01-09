21st Theater Sustainment Command Host September 11 Remembrance Ceremony

Photo By Elisabeth Paque | Army Col. Douglas LeVien, 21st Theater Sustainment Command Deputy Commanding Officer,...... read more read more Photo By Elisabeth Paque | Army Col. Douglas LeVien, 21st Theater Sustainment Command Deputy Commanding Officer, and Command Sgt. Maj. Sean Howard, 21st TSC Senior Enlisted Leaders, lay a wreath in honor of individuals lost in the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks during the 21st Theater Sustainment Command, 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony at Panzer Kaserne in Kaiserslautern, Germany, Sept. 11, 2020 (U.S. Army Photo by Elisabeth Paqué) see less | View Image Page

Media members are invited to observe the 9/11 remembrance ceremony at Panzer Field, Panzer Kaserne, 2-4pm, Thursday, Sept. 8.



The ceremony is to honor the men and women who gave their lives in response to the terrorist attack and for the thousands of Service members and Civilians who gave their lives since September 11, 2001 in the fight against terrorism.



The honor guard will be conducting ceremonial fire during the ceremony and at a rehearsal Sept. 7.



Media interested in attending the remembrance ceremony should email usarmy.rheinland-pfalz.21-tsc.list.pao@army.mil to be placed on a guest list and ensure access to Panzer Kaserne.



