Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    21st Theater Sustainment Command Host September 11 Remembrance Ceremony

    21st Theater Sustainment Command, 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony

    Photo By Elisabeth Paque | Army Col. Douglas LeVien, 21st Theater Sustainment Command Deputy Commanding Officer,...... read more read more

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    09.01.2022

    Story by Natalie Weaver 

    21st Theater Sustainment Command

    Media members are invited to observe the 9/11 remembrance ceremony at Panzer Field, Panzer Kaserne, 2-4pm, Thursday, Sept. 8.

    The ceremony is to honor the men and women who gave their lives in response to the terrorist attack and for the thousands of Service members and Civilians who gave their lives since September 11, 2001 in the fight against terrorism.

    The honor guard will be conducting ceremonial fire during the ceremony and at a rehearsal Sept. 7.

    Media interested in attending the remembrance ceremony should email usarmy.rheinland-pfalz.21-tsc.list.pao@army.mil to be placed on a guest list and ensure access to Panzer Kaserne.

    For information about previous September 11th ceremonies visit
    https://www.dvidshub.net/image/6828528/21st-tsc-conducts-9-11-remembrance-ceremony
    https://www.dvidshub.net/image/6828531/21st-tsc-conducts-9-11-remembrance-ceremony


    The 21st Theater Sustainment Command executes mission command of operational sustainment across the European theater; conducts reception, staging, onward movement and integration; executes theater opening, theater distribution, and theater sustainment in support of U.S. European Command and NATO operations; and, as directed, executes joint security and support to U.S. Africa Command operations.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 09.01.2022
    Date Posted: 09.01.2022 08:14
    Story ID: 428473
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 21st Theater Sustainment Command Host September 11 Remembrance Ceremony, by Natalie Weaver, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    21st Theater Sustainment Command, 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony
    21st TSC conducts 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony
    21st TSC conducts 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    September 11th
    Patriot's Day
    strongertogether
    firstinsupport

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT