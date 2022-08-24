NAVSUP Business Systems Center Recognizes Outstanding Civilian Service

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. – Sixteen Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Business Systems Center (BSC) employees were recognized for their exemplary performance of duty and commitment to Navy civilian service during an Employee Recognition and Awards Ceremony, August 24.



During the event, Capt. Gene Cash, commanding officer, NAVSUP BSC, recognized the contributions of more than 600 civilian employees and presented the command’s annual awards for 2022.



“Even through a worldwide pandemic, you exhibited resilience, agility, and focus on the mission,” said Cash. “Thank you all for what you do daily for your Navy and our country.”



Tina Cancel, who served as the comptroller for NAVSUP BSC during the awards period, was recognized as Leader of the Year for her exemplary financial leadership enabling the delivery of information technology (IT) and information management solutions to the fleet.



“We all serve the fight in our own way, and I am very proud of the ground gained during my tenure as comptroller. I feel fortunate to have been able to serve and learn by leading the small and mighty team,” said Cancel.



Rhonda Bauriedl, an IT specialist for One Touch Support (OTS), received the Senior Employee of the Year award for her performance as the OTS lead analyst.



Bauriedl also completed a development opportunity in the Department of Navy Government Purchase Card Program Office and served as scrum master for three Robotic Process Automation teams comprised of Department of Defense (DoD) Cyber Scholars during the year.



“Being recognized for my contributions at NAVSUP BSC is a great honor,” said Bauriedl. “Being afforded the opportunity to work with such an amazing group of people in pursuit of a common goal in support of the warfighter, and then receiving this recognition to do so, is both an honor and a highlight of my career at BSC. I appreciate those around me who have always been willing to support me in my efforts, and I can only hope that I can pay it forward in the same manner.”



Kathryn Gaul, an IT specialist for the Afloat Applications branch, received the Junior Employee of the Year award for performance as the senior analyst for the Hazardous Inventory Control System for Windows (HICSWIN) and Hazardous Inventory Control System (HICS) 4.0 applications.



“I was extremely honored and grateful to receive the award for 2022 Junior Employee of the Year,” said Gaul. “To me, this award means that the work I do is recognized and appreciated by my supervisors and the command.”



Tito Malig, an IT specialist for One Touch Support (OTS), was named Command Support Employee of the Year for his performance as the OTS trainer. Malig provided classroom and virtual training as well as user support to more than 1,300 military, civilian, and contractor personnel.



"I am truly honored and humbled by the trust and faith of my supervisor,” said Malig. “I hope I can continue to excel and improve in my position, especially when creating an environment for the team to do their best.”



The Robotic Process Automation team received the Team of the Year award for efforts in developing six attended automations and two unattended automations that increase value-to-mission and scale efficiencies across the NAVSUP Enterprise. Their efforts led to a combined 14,118 labor hours saved from deployed automations, exceeding the annual goal of 12,000.



The team also played a key support role with the DoD Cyber Scholars during their summer session, working with 12 students to complete UiPath training and develop automations.



NAVSUP BSC Team of the Year recipients included: Darien Alleyne, Allison Hollie, Kaz Ieraci, Kyle Ivory, Edward Pykosh, Tracy Riegle, and Shanna Tobias.



“Receiving this award means that we have come together as a cohesive team,” said Kaz Ieraci, an IT specialist and member of the RPA team. “We can work together to provide automation solutions to our customers, as well as troubleshoot and solve technical issues that occur to ensure that our automations continue satisfying our customers’ needs.”



Following the presentation of awards, Lynn Briggs, a former supervisory IT project manager, and Becky Quarry, a former supervisory IT specialist, policy and planning, were inducted into the NAVSUP BSC Hall of Fame.



During her 35-year career with NAVSUP BSC, Briggs successfully led multiple branches in the Technology Services Department and served as project manager for NAVSUP Defense Research and Engineering Network and Defense Information Systems Agency server hosting, enterprise architect, and NAVSUP webmaster.



Quarry served in a variety of positions during her 38-year NAVSUP BSC career. She served as the director of the NAVSUP Solutions department, the Defense Solutions department, the Logistics Solutions department, and the Strategic Workforce Planning team.



Also recognized during the ceremony were: Thomas Wirfel, data strategist; Dirk Henry, NAVSUP commercial wireless project lead; and Matthew Dyer, Retail Operations Management systems expert, who each received the Department of the Navy Meritorious Civilian Service award.



Wirfel was recognized for his efforts with the Navy Data Platform (NDP) from March 2014 to June 2022. As the data strategy lead, he executed leadership in standing up the Netezza platform and more than 40 unique interfaces including Navy Enterprise Resource Planning.



Henry was recognized for his efforts from January 2013 to March 2022 when he successfully designed and maintained the NAVSUP Commercial Wireless Network.



Dyer was recognized for his efforts from January 1999 to July 2022 supporting numerous applications for the NAVSUP Enterprise. Most notably, Dyer spent countless hours including nights and weekends supporting the warfighter with technical assistance for the Retail Operations Management application.



“While 16 employees received recognition this year, there were more than 120 nominees for team and individual awards,” said Brian Zirbel, executive director, NAVSUP BSC. “The competition was fierce and I feel exceptionally privileged to lead a team of truly talented and committed professionals.”



NAVSUP BSC provides the Navy with information systems support through the design, development, and maintenance of systems in the functional areas of logistics, supply chain management, transportation, finance, and accounting and is one of 11 commands under Commander, NAVSUP.



For more information about NAVSUP BSC, visit https://www.navsup.navy.mil/NAVSUP-Enterprise/NAVSUP-Business-Systems-Center/.

