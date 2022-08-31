POL: Pumping up the jets

One may think the 8th Logistics Readiness Squadron fuels distribution flight only drives big gas trucks and fuels aircraft, but members of the unit say much more goes on behind the scenes when it comes to juicing up Kunsan’s F-16 Fighting Falcon fleet.



“You always start off as a driver when you arrive out of technical school, but there are so many things to do in this career field,” said Staff Sgt. Tyler Williams, 8th LRS fuels laboratory NCO in charge. “We have many different sections and opportunities to move around and grow in the job.”



Working in the control center to dispatch driver operators, handling accounting to manage millions of dollars of fuel, and taking care of facilities and fuels storage are some of the many sections within the fuels distribution flight.



“We have such a large flight that we even have our own training section and preventative maintenance personnel who ensure our trucks are operating properly prior to going out on a task,” said Williams.



He expressed his personal favorite part of the job is working in the lab where he gets to test fuel quality, ensuring engine integrity.



“I love it,” he said laughingly. “The fuels laboratory is where all the cool, nerdy stuff happens.”



During the lab process, personnel use equipment to test any particulate materials that could jeopardize the mission. Simultaneously, fuel system icing inhibitor additives required for a safe flight are measured and certified for reliability. This component ensures the fuel doesn't freeze during flight as the aircraft gains elevation.



All individual jobs within the unit center on getting the fuel out to the jets.



“If the lab didn’t test the fuel and the quality is poor, something terribly wrong could happen,” added Airman 1st Class Maggie Bennett, 8th LRS fuels distribution operator. “Jets don’t fly without fuel—it’s a bit prideful to say, but it’s true.” With so many areas to cover within their flight, Williams said others assume it’s accompanied with a large amount of manning to accomplish it.



“We don’t have as many people as other careers think,” said Williams. Many members, like Bennett, enjoy the challenge of owning their role in the flight.



“My favorite part is the freedom we have to accomplish what we’ve been assigned,” Bennett said. “You have so much responsibility upfront, and once you get to your first base, you’re already out on the flightline—with proper training of course—taking care of the mission.”



Whether pumping gas or filling in as a scientist, members like Williams and Bennett are thankful for their opportunity to serve in the fuels distribution flight.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.31.2022 Date Posted: 08.31.2022 22:03 Story ID: 428459 Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, 26, KR Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, POL: Pumping up the jets, by SSgt Sadie Colbert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.