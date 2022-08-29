Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Stethem moves into graving dock

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.29.2022

    Story by Ensign Saavan Patel 

    USS Stethem (DDG-63)

    220829 - N - VH878 - 0323 (August 29, 2022)
    The Arleigh Burke class guided missile destroyer USS Stethem (DDG 63) has moved from its waterside berth to Naval Base San Diego’s (NBSD) graving dock. The ship has been moved into the dry dock in order to get maintenance and repair work done that could not be conducted alongside a normal pier. This maintenance period will allow the ship to maintain its readiness for sea and support her ability to have a successful deployment in the future.
    (U.S. Navy photo by Ensign Saavan Patel)

    Date Taken: 08.29.2022
    Date Posted: 08.31.2022 18:51
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
