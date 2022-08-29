USS Stethem moves into graving dock

220829 - N - VH878 - 0323 (August 29, 2022)

The Arleigh Burke class guided missile destroyer USS Stethem (DDG 63) has moved from its waterside berth to Naval Base San Diego’s (NBSD) graving dock. The ship has been moved into the dry dock in order to get maintenance and repair work done that could not be conducted alongside a normal pier. This maintenance period will allow the ship to maintain its readiness for sea and support her ability to have a successful deployment in the future.

(U.S. Navy photo by Ensign Saavan Patel)

