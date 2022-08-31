August 2022 barracks construction operations at Fort McCoy

Construction work is shown on several days in August 2022 in the 1600 block of the cantonment area at Fort McCoy, Wis., on a second new transient training troops barracks project on the post.
In an Aug. 19 report, Ken Green with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers office at Fort McCoy said the construction of a second four-story barracks is 96 percent complete and remains on schedule.
The barracks, funded at $18.8 million in fiscal year (FY) 2020, resembles another barracks that was also built by current contractor L.S. Black Constructors that is adjacent to this project in the 1600 block at Fort McCoy’s cantonment area. The first barracks that was built by the same contractor was turned over to Fort McCoy’s Directorate of Public Works on April 1.
Green said Aug. 19 that current work more exterior concrete work, exterior grading, mechanical yard fencing is being installed, systems are being worked on, and much more. The current completion date continues to be set for December 2022, Green wrote in the update.
More updates on the FY 2020 barracks project will continue until its completion.
Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.” Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.
The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.
Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on the Defense Visual Information Distribution System at https://www.dvidshub.net/fmpao, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.”
Also try downloading the Digital Garrison app to your smartphone and set “Fort McCoy” or another installation as your preferred base.
|Date Taken:
|08.31.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.31.2022 17:33
|Story ID:
|428446
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WI, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, August 2022 barracks construction operations at Fort McCoy, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT