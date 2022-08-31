METC Medical Lab instructor recognized for saving a life

Photo By Lisa Braun | Navy Lt. Brian Melin, Navy Service Lead in the joint Army/Navy Medical Laboratory...... read more read more Photo By Lisa Braun | Navy Lt. Brian Melin, Navy Service Lead in the joint Army/Navy Medical Laboratory Technician program at the Medical Education and Training Campus, took immediate action when he spotted a referee at his daughter's volleyball tournament on the ground and unresponsive with no pulse. Melin performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation for approximately ten minutes until the referee regained a heartbeat. For his selfless, lifesaving actions, Melin was awarded the Joint Service Commendation Medal presented to him by Navy Capt. Thomas Herzig, former METC Commandant. see less | View Image Page

While Navy Lt. Brian Melin and his wife were in Las Vegas to attend their daughter’s volleyball tournament on April 2, 2022, it was soon very obvious he was in the right place at the right time.



Melin, the Navy Service Lead in the joint Army/Navy Medical Laboratory Technician program at the Medical Education and Training Campus, knew something was wrong the moment he spotted one of the tournament referees lying on the court. The former Navy Hospital Corpsman didn’t hesitate to jump into action.



After assessing the referee and realizing he was unresponsive and without a pulse, Melin immediately began performing cardiopulmonary resuscitation and directing bystanders. For approximately 10 minutes Melin orchestrated lifesaving efforts that resulted in the referee regaining a heartbeat prior to the paramedics’ arrival.



“I feel like any member of the military medicine team would have done the exact same thing in this situation,” said Melin.



For his selfless, lifesaving actions, Melin was awarded the Joint Service Commendation Medal presented to him by Navy Capt. Thomas Herzig, former METC Commandant.



Melin said what he did was second nature. “From day one of being a hospital corpsman I was trained to help those in need,” he stated. “I am proud to say that as a leader in military medicine education, I continue to see these principles reinforced every day.

