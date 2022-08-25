Williams assumes senior enlisted advisor role in the Pacific

Courtesy Photo | FORT SHAFTER, HAWAII – In a ceremony at the historic Palm Circle gazebo, Command...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | FORT SHAFTER, HAWAII – In a ceremony at the historic Palm Circle gazebo, Command Sgt. Maj. Jon Y. Williams assumed responsibility as the senior enlisted advisor for U.S. Army Installation Management Command-Pacific at 2 p.m., August 25, 2022. see less | View Image Page

FORT SHAFTER, HAWAII – In a ceremony at the historic Palm Circle gazebo, Command Sgt. Maj. Jon Y. Williams assumed responsibility as the senior enlisted advisor for U.S. Army Installation Management Command-Pacific at 2 p.m., August 25, 2022.



IMCOM-Pacific director Craig Deatrick lauded Williams’ qualifications in a brief speech.



“Throughout his career, Command Sergeant Major Williams has demonstrated what it means to live out the noncommissioned officer creed and the Army values. He is a true professional, a leader of Soldiers, and a member of a time-honored corps that is the backbone of the Army. Competence is truly his watchword, said Deatrick



Deatrick added that Williams focuses on mission accomplishment and looking out for the welfare of Soldiers.



“He is the motivated leader we need to take our organization into the future. We are fortunate to have him. His past assignments have provided him with precisely the right experience to excel in his new duties here in the Pacific,” said Deatrick.



Williams offered brief remarks during the ceremony, thanking his family, friends and colleagues in Hawaii and pledging his commitment to his new position.



“Mr. Deatrick … I’m very grateful and excited to serve as the Command Sgt. Maj. for IMCOM-Pacific and our team. I pledge to you, I pledge to the people within the pacific, the execution of our mission will command all of the energy and commitment that I can summon,” said Williams.



Williams also stated his views on the significance of the IMCOM-Pacific mission.



“I’m deeply honored to be part of the Installation Management Command, especially in the Pacific; the very name suggests the importance of our mission. The challenges facing our installations are complex, unremitting and compelling; addressing them requires complete focus, effective partnership, and synchronized efforts.”





###



U.S. Army Installation Management Command-Pacific, headquartered at Fort Shafter on the island of Oahu, Hawaii, oversees 11 U.S. Army Garrisons and one joint base Army Support Activity, supporting nearly 300,000 U.S. military-affiliated personnel at more than 125 installation sites in four countries – the United States, Japan, the Republic of Korea and the Republic of the Marshall Islands – an area six times larger than the Continental United States spanning 20 million square miles.



IMCOM-Pacific’s multidiscipline workforce of military installation management professionals – consisting of Soldiers, Department of the Army Civilians, contractors, and local national team members – serve at Army garrisons from Alaska to the Marshall Islands and from Hawaii to East Asia.