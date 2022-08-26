Commander, Patrol and Reconnaissance Holds Change of Command Ceremony

Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Tatyana Freeman | NORFOLK, Va. (Aug. 26, 2022) Rear Adm. Lance Scott, the outgoing commanding officer of...... read more read more Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Tatyana Freeman | NORFOLK, Va. (Aug. 26, 2022) Rear Adm. Lance Scott, the outgoing commanding officer of Commander, Patrol and Reconnaissance Group, middle, salutes Vice Adm. Kenneth Whitesell, Commander, Naval Air Forces, right, during a change of command ceremony at Vista Point Center, Aug. 26, 2022. After the ceremony, Scott retired from the U.S. Navy after 31 years of naval service. Commander, Patrol and Reconnaissance Group, ensures the optimum and uniform training, readiness and effective command, control and coordination of 12 land-based, operational multi-mission capable patrol squadrons, two reserve patrol squadrons, one fleet replacement squadron, one operational special projects unit, one special reconnaissance squadron, one unmanned patrol squadron, and operational task unit commands. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Tatyana Freeman) see less | View Image Page

NORFOLK, Va. – Commander, Patrol and Reconnaissance Group (CPRG/CPRG Pacific) held a change of command ceremony at Naval Station Norfolk’s Vista Point, August 26.

Rear Adm. Adam “Kujo” Kijek assumed all duties and responsibilities as the 40th commander of CPRG and CPRG Pacific from Rear Adm. Lance Scott. Vice Adm. Kenneth Whitesell, Commander, Naval Air Forces, was the presiding officer for the ceremony.

Scott is a 1991 graduate of the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy at Kings Point, New York and will be retiring after 31 years of distinguished naval service. During his time in the Navy, Scott led two Maritime-Patrol and Reconnaissance Wings composed of 16 squadrons, one Fleet Replacement Squadron, and over 45 subordinate commands. His efforts drove Maritime Patrol and Reconnaissance Force (MPRF) priorities, while simultaneously executing the fleet transition to P-8A Poseidon and unmanned MQ-4C Triton.

Scott directed his remarks to the talented Sailors, civilians, and the families who support the MPRF mission, especially during the community’s transformation from legacy aircraft to new platforms.

“We all ought not to forget that this calling and willingness to don the cloth of our nation is not an easy life,” Scott said. “We exist to ensure when the nation needs us, we are ready to execute in defense of her.”

Kijek, a native of Richmond, Virginia, and 1995 graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy, previously serving as Director, Operations and Plans in the Office of the Chief of Naval Operations. His remarks recognized the greatest advantage the Navy has over any adversary is our people.

“We will invest our time and treasure into ensuring they are not just manned, trained and equipped, but they are lethal, agile and professional,” Kijek said.

The Maritime Patrol and Reconnaissance Force is the Navy's primary provider of long-range airborne Anti-Submarine Warfare, Anti-Surface Warfare, and Maritime ISR forces. Comprised of more than 6,100 men and women on both coasts, the force deploys continuously around the world 24/7, 365 days a year.