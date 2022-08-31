U.S. Ship Seizes Illegal Narcotics in Gulf of Oman

A U.S. Coast Guard fast response cutter interdicted a fishing vessel smuggling illegal drugs worth an estimated U.S. street value of $20 million while patrolling the Gulf of Oman, Aug. 30.



USCGC Glen Harris (WPC 1144) seized 2,980 kilograms of hashish and 320 kilograms of amphetamine tablets during operations in support of Combined Task Force (CTF) 150.



Led by the Royal Saudi Navy, CTF 150 is one of four task forces under Combined Maritime Forces, the largest multinational naval partnership in the world. CTF 150 conducts maritime security operations in the Gulf of Oman and North Arabian Sea to help ensure the free flow of commerce.



Glen Harris previously interdicted another fishing vessel May 31 while patrolling the Gulf of Oman. The interdiction led to CTF 150 seizing $11 million worth of heroin. This followed an earlier seizure of heroin, methamphetamine and amphetamine pills worth $17 million in the same body of water, May 15.



“The results of Glen Harris’s success is a testament to the crew’s professionalism and determination,” said Lt. Cmdr. Reginald Reynolds, commanding officer of Glen Harris. “I’m proud of our team’s commitment to countering illicit activity on the high seas and promoting security and stability across the region.”



The fast response cutter arrived in the Middle East in January and operates from the U.S. Navy base in Bahrain where Combined Maritime Forces is headquartered with U.S. Naval Forces Central Command and U.S. 5th Fleet.



Combined Maritime Forces includes 34 member-nations that operate across the Middle East to promote rules-based international order at sea.

