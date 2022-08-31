Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Think before you drink

    RP, GERMANY

    08.31.2022

    Story by Senior Airman Manuel Zamora 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    Driving under the influence (DUI) and driving
    while impaired (DWI) can not only seriously damage a career, it puts the community
    at risk.
    This year, as the COVID-19 restrictions relaxed, the number of DUI/DWI cases in the
    Kaiserslautern Military Community has increased, returning to pre-pandemic
    average levels.
    Members are encouraged to have a plan and use resources available like local cab
    companies, a designated driver, and their immediate supervisor.
    Airmen can also reach Armed Forces Against Drunk Driving at 0152-5172-3356 if
    their original plan falls through.
    According to the 569th United States Forces Police Squadron (USFPS), younger
    servicemembers under the age of 25 and temporary duty personnel who may not be
    familiar with German laws account for a significant number of DUIs/DWIs.
    Host nation DUI laws state that a 0.05% blood alcohol concentration (BAC) will result
    in a DUI. A DWI or DUI can be received while operating any vehicle that has
    wheels.
    “Riding an E-Scooter or bicycle while under the influence is a federal offense and
    can follow military members back to the states,” said U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Amber
    Ihlen, 569 USFPS NCO in charge of Police Services. “Up to 14 percent of DUIs, this
    year were E-Scooters.”

    According to the Ramstein Alcohol and Drug Abuse Prevention and Treatment
    website, it can only take one drink to put you over the legal limit here in Germany. A
    lack of planning can often lead to some pretty severe consequences and feelings of
    regret.
    The legal age for alcohol consumption in Germany is 16 for beer and wine and 18 for
    spirits, however, operating a vehicle after drinking between the ages of 18 and 21 is
    not authorized, regardless of blood alcohol content.
    “We see a pattern of members ages 19 to 25, as well as temporary duty assignment
    personnel, that are not aware of all the different alcohol limits,” said Ihlen. “Members
    should remember that probable cause is not required to stop someone, whether it's
    by the 569 USFPS or local Polizei.”
    When members sign the U. S. Army in Europe driver's license, all members agree to
    a blood test or breathalyzer when stopped by local law enforcement. Refusal to do
    so will lead to the loss of driving privileges.
    “If it's a DWI your driver's license can be suspended for 30 to 90 days,” said Ihlen. “If
    it's a DUI, it could mean suspension is up to a year.”
    In Germany, anything between 0.05% and 0.079% BAC is classified as a DWI and
    anything above 0.08% BAC is a DUI.
    “Typically, members will receive an Article 15, rank reduction and be forced to forfeit
    half of their monthly pay for two months when getting a DUI,” said Staff Sgt.
    Maddison Ferguson 86th Airlift Wing Judge Advocate Paralegal.
    Be smart, stay safe, and always have a plan. If you drink, don’t drive.

