Camp Humphreys promotes suicide prevention month

CAMP HUMPHREYS, Republic of Korea – The commander of Camp Humphreys, Col. Seth Graves, signed a proclamation, Aug. 31, ahead of Suicide Prevention Month.



“The garrison has so many resources available to our community members,” said Graves. “In the month of September we are really making it our focus to promote those resources that get after suicide prevention, such as the Wellness Day, Light up the Night, the 5k run, and movie night. We encourage all our community members to attend because you never know when you may be in position to need these resources or to help someone else who needs them.”



Throughout the month of September, Camp Humphreys will be providing opportunities to learn more about ways to prevent suicide. Light Up the Night takes place Sept. 7 and includes an art show and performances in the Downtown Plaza of Camp Humphreys. The event will also count toward annual suicide prevention training.



Additionally, a Wellness Fair will take place Sept. 14, starting at 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. in the Downtown Plaza and will have representatives from various organizations from across the installation. In addition to enjoying free food the community is invited to come and learn more about the organizations and ways they can promote suicide prevention.



“Unfortunately, we continue to lose Soldiers and family members to suicide,” said Graves. “The ultimate goal is to not lose anybody. Suicide prevention month is something that should be done year around, but this is an opportunity for us to highlight all the resources we have available for our service members and their families.”



September Suicide Prevention Month key events



Sept. 7 – Light up the Night

- Downtown Plaza from 5 – 8 p.m.

- Art show, performances, and walking vigil

- The event will also count toward annual suicide prevention training



Sept. 13 – Family Free Movie night

- 6 p.m. at the Family Theater

- Showing the animated film “Inside Out”



Sept. 14 – Wellness Fair

- Downtown Plaza from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m.

- Representatives from various organizations will be present

- Free food



Sept. 15 – 5K Glow Run

- Starts at the Downtown Plaza

- Free

- 6 p.m. registration opens / 7 p.m. run starts

