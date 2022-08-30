Soldiers compete for title of best squad in the Theater Army of the Indo-Pacific

Photo By Spc. Joshua Oller | The U.S. Army Pacific Command team, commander Gen. Charles Flynn, and the Senior...... read more read more Photo By Spc. Joshua Oller | The U.S. Army Pacific Command team, commander Gen. Charles Flynn, and the Senior Enlisted Advisor, Command Sgt. Maj. Scott Brzak, stand with (from left to right) Staff Sgt. Angel Dinsmore, Sgt. Justin Pitts, Spc. Alexander Ralph Holmes, Spc. Logan Michael Dornon, and Spc. Jonathan Renfro as they receive their awards for being the squad that recently won the 2022 USARPAC Best Squad Competition on Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, August 29, 2022. The squad was a five-soldier team from 1st Battalion, 27th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, and they competed against Army teams from across the Pacific region. These five Soldiers are scheduled to compete for the 2022 Department of Defense Best Squad Competition in the coming months. (U.S. Army photo / released by Spc. Joshua Oller/28th Public Affairs Detachment) see less | View Image Page

FORT SHAFTER, HAWAII – Squads from U.S. Army Pacific competed in the 2022 USARPAC's Best Squad Competition, also known as the BSC, July 18-22 held in four locations - Hawaii, Japan, Republic of Korea and Alaska.



“These squads displayed the proficiency, lethality and capability of our troops that are in the Indo-Pacific Theater,” says Sgt. Maj. James Cook, 2022 USARPAC BSC noncommissioned officer in charge.



Groups of five Soldiers from private to sergeant first class formed a “Squad” and competed in a series of collective and individual tasks to earn the title of the 2022 USARPAC's Best Squad and the opportunity to represent USARPAC in the Department of the Army's competition.



The BSC and the Best Warrior Competition, an annual week-long competition consisting of competitors from multiple USARPAC units across the Indo-Pacific, are events used to select the U.S. Army Best Squad of the Year, Noncommissioned Officer of the Year and Soldier of the Year.



The squad from 25th Infantry Division earned this year's title of USARPAC's Best Squad.



The winners from 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, also known as the “Warrior Brigade,” 25th Infantry Division, include Staff Sgt. Angel Binsmore from Tulsa, Oklahoma; Sgt. Justin Pitts from Chicago; Spc. Jonathan Renfro from Paducah, Kentucky; Spc. Alexander Ralph Homles from San Carlos, California; and Spc. Logan Micheal Dornon from Sammamish, Washington, whom are infantrymen located at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii.



The competition assessed the squads' abilities to execute warrior tasks and battle drills, marksmanship, and land navigation. Each squad was challenged with missions that tested their cohesion and teamwork.



"The tasks we did during the competition definitely helped us prepare and move more as a team," said Binsmore.



Each squad conducted the Army Combat Fitness Test, a 12-mile foot march, applying first aid in combat situations, weapon assembly, disassembly and much more to test their proficiencies necessary to accomplish their unit’s mission.



"Practicing taking contact and moving casualties under high-stress situations makes us a better squad," said Binsmore.



In addition to the physical evaluations, each competing squad underwent an evaluation board to assess the squad's communication and conflict resolution skills.



"The challenges we faced throughout the competition built our knowledge and put us in the right state of mind to complete future missions,” said Pitts. “We are slated to train in both Indonesia’s and Philippines’ jungle schools as part of Operation PATHWAYS."



Operation PATHWAYS is USARPAC's premier annual operation which demonstrates the Theater Army’s commitment to the region.