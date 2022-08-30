JBLM BOSS program host fun event for members

Photo By Talysa Lloyd McCall | Sgt. Seth Brandow, Apache armament and Cpl. Jason Quarrles, Apache mechanic with the...... read more read more Photo By Talysa Lloyd McCall | Sgt. Seth Brandow, Apache armament and Cpl. Jason Quarrles, Apache mechanic with the 4th Attack Reconnaissance Squadron, 6th Cavalry Regiment, 16th Combat Aviation Brigade got in the ring for a friendly round of pugil sticks during the Better Opportunities for Single Service Members event at the Warrior Zone on Joint Base Lewis-McChord Aug. 26. see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, Wash. – Single Service members from across Joint Base Lewis-McChord gathered for a day of fun hosted by the JBLM Better Opportunities for Single Service Members program Aug. 26.



The mission of the program is to enhance the morale and welfare of single Service members, increase Service member retention and sustain combat readiness through community service, recreation and leisure events.



“The BOSS program has really given us a lot of opportunities to better our lives outside of work and keep morale up,” said Sgt. Seth Brandow, Apache armament, with the 4th Attack Reconnaissance Squadron, 6th Cavalry Regiment, 16th Combat Aviation Brigade. “I have met nothing but great people in the organization and we all look after each other whenever we can. We’ve got each other’s backs and it’s a great support system whenever we need a friend to talk to.”



Some activities the Service members could participate in were:



Carnival Games



Painting



Karaoke



Car shows



Rock Climbing



Game Tournaments







“There’s something here for everyone,” said JBLM Directorate of Morale, Welfare and Recreation arts & crafts business manager Alicia Butler. “Programs like this bring everyone together for a sense of community. Lots of times Service members don’t know what’s here on base, especially new Service members and BOSS helps them find those things.”



There were over a thousand Service members at the event held at the Warrior Zone on JBLM. Some were there for the first time, but others were active members of the program.



“I joined BOSS because it gave me something to do instead of being stuck in the barracks,” said Sgt. Michel-Ange Thibodeaux, network specialists with 296th Brigade Support Battalion, 1st Brigade, 2nd Infantry Division. “There’s a sense of community and comradery among us.”



The BOSS program is based on three program pillars:



Quality of life



Community service



Recreation and leisure







Each unit assigns a BOSS rep to represent the voice of their Service members. Unit BOSS reps are responsible for ensuring their Service members are well-informed about upcoming events and quality of life issues.



“The program really enhances our quality of life,” said Spc. Cameron Stafford, multichannel transmission systems operator-maintainer with the 17th Field Artillery Brigade, 308th Brigade Support Battalion. “The morale of Service members goes up when you’re around like-minded people. Having somewhere to relieve the stressors of duty helps bring out the best in you and allows you to serve another day.”