GREYWOLF Uncases Colors in Poland

3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team Uncases Colors in Poland

Story by Staff Sgt. Charles Porter, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team Public Affairs



DRAWSKO POMORSKIE, Poland - U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division gathered for an uncasing of colors ceremony at Drawsko Pomorskie Training Area, Poland, Aug. 29, 2022, to signify the start of the brigade’s deployment officially.



The GREYWOLF Brigade originally cased its colors on May 29, 2022, during a ceremony at Fort Hood, Texas. The casing protected the colors as the 3ABCT made its way from the U.S. to Poland. Having arrived, the uncasing of colors ceremony, a traditional U.S. Army ceremony, honored the unit's arrival to its new location.



“The unfurling of our colors here today signifies the official start of our mission and serves as a tangible reminder of our commitment to Poland and the NATO alliance,” said U.S. Army Col. John Gilliam, commander of the 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division. “We are thrilled to be here and look forward to serving with you.”



The 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team is among other units assigned to the 1st Infantry Division, proudly working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward-deployed corps in Europe.



Before the brigade's colors were uncased, the unit began the "Ready to Fight " exercise. This exercise ensures readiness by testing all the equipment and weapon systems within the unit to ensure everything is fully mission capable.



With over 4,000 troopers and the most modernized equipment, the GREYWOLF Brigade will ensure the consistent availability of combat-credible U.S. Army forces in support of our allies and partners for Europe's overall stability and security.



Soldiers and leaders of the Greywolf Team, our mission is clear: build readiness, increase lethality, and stand with our Polish and NATO partners in deterring any would be adversaries,” said Gilliam.

