    Tyndall Security Forces Marine Patrol defends the base, the bays

    Photo By Airman 1st Class Zachary Nordheim | Michael Whitaker, 325th Security Forces Squadron marine patrolman, drives a boat

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    08.30.2022

    Story by Staff Sgt. Magen M. Reeves 

    325th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Coast Guardsmen aren’t the only ones tasked with monitoring and protecting the waters surrounding the United States. Tyndall Air Force Base’s 325th Security Forces Squadron marine patrol unit oversees 129 miles of coastline encompassing 29,000 acres of Air Force property.

    Date Taken: 08.30.2022
    Date Posted: 08.30.2022 16:28
    Story ID: 428327
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 
