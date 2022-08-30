Tyndall Security Forces Marine Patrol defends the base, the bays

U.S. Coast Guardsmen aren’t the only ones tasked with monitoring and protecting the waters surrounding the United States. Tyndall Air Force Base’s 325th Security Forces Squadron marine patrol unit oversees 129 miles of coastline encompassing 29,000 acres of Air Force property.

