Inspiration, Collaboration Hallmarks of 2022 MSC Symposium

Attendees at the annual Southern California Medical Service Corps (MSC) Symposium were treated to a resounding tone of inspiration from leaders and motivated to get prepared for a dynamic and exciting time that lies ahead for the community, Aug. 26.



In his capacity as the Bureau of Medicine and Surgery’s (BUMED) Medical Service Corps (MSC) Director, and as the first speaker, Rear Adm. Matthew Case laid the foundation for what would be a packed one day engagement filled with practicality and optimism.



“It is great that we are able to once again have opportunities like this in person,” said Case.



The symposium was conversely an opportunity for MSC leaders to learn from those who are doing the amazing MSC work throughout the Navy Medicine enterprise.



“From the most seasoned to the most junior MSC officers, today is a terrific opportunity to learn from one another,” added Case.



While more than half of the symposium was allocated to cultivating MSC talent, it was also an opportunity for broader professional development.



“We only get to do this once a year and we wanted to ensure that this gathering was something worthwhile for all of our MSC participants, who some came from as far as Washington state to our virtual attendees in places like Okinawa, Guam and Italy,” said Lt. Cmdr. Angela Sadosky, Naval Medical Center San Diego (NMCSD) Physical and Occupational Therapy interim department head.



Sadosky, who is also the Southern California Medical Service Cops Officers’ Association president, and her fellow association executive board members, were hailed for constructing a symposium that connected a diverse range of dots relevant in today’s operational environment.



“This year’s MSC symposium has imparted something deeply meaningful in all of our MSC officers," said Cmdr. Joshua Miller, Medical Service Corps (MSC) healthcare administrator and Navy Medicine Readiness Training Command (NMRTC) San Diego’s director for administration. “There is no letting back in Navy Medicine in terms of support to the warfighter. On the contrary, our MSC community is committed to the Navy’s surgeon general’s priorities of People, Platforms, Performance and Power.”



“Fundamentally, today was an investment in our people and I am grateful to everyone who helped organize this amazing event.” added Miller. “After this event focused on personal and professional development, I'm confident that all will have a better understanding and appreciation of how our Corps is meeting the surgeon general's mission of Projecting Medical Power for Maritime Superiority...Anytime, Anywhere!”



MSC officers continue to invest in capabilities that are uniquely inherent to the Navy and Marine Corps team by serving in a variety of settings; such as expeditionary medical operations in support of our warfighters to humanitarian assistance and disaster response missions, reaching as far as Africa to Southeast Asia and beyond.



