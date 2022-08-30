Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFMC Connect September Focus: Commitment

    AFMC Connect: Commitment

    Photo By Michele Donaldson | Dedication, loyalty, responsibility—each of these attributes are a key component of...... read more read more

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, UNITED STATES

    08.30.2022

    Courtesy Story

    Air Force Materiel Command

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Ohio -- Dedication, loyalty, responsibility—each of these attributes are a key component of commitment, the AFMC Connect topic of focus for September.

    Commitment is a pledge or promise to be involved in something, or dedicated to a course of action. It impacts all aspects of an individual’s personal and professional life, and it plays a key role in one’s sense of purpose. Commitment is strongly correlated with care and the capacity to look out for oneself and those around them.

    To focus discussions on commitment as it pertains to the workplace and the Air Force Materiel Command family, leaders can focus discussions on:

    --Individual roles in the Ask, Care, Escort models in mental health

    --Command helping agencies and their offerings

    --How individuals can demonstrate commitment to the work team through caring activities

    Additional information on commitment can be found in the AFMC Connect guide for September at https://www.afmc.af.mil/Portals/13/AFMC%20Connect%20-%20COMMITMENT%20%28Sep%202022%29.pdf.

    General information on the AFMC Connect program is available at https://www.afmc.af.mil/Connect/

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 08.30.2022
    Date Posted: 08.30.2022 13:26
    Story ID: 428322
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFMC Connect September Focus: Commitment, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    AFMC Connect: Commitment

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFMC Connect

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT