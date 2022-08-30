Dyess Welcome Center Grand Opening

The Dyess Air Force Base Welcome Center held its grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony Aug. 29, 2022.



At any given time, one third of the force on a military installation is new, meaning orientation is a recurring need for the base community. In the past, in processing could best be described as a bureaucratic obstacle course with checklists, unmarked buildings, and penalties to error ranging from Airmen being improperly paid, medically out-processed, or worse.



In-processing is a vulnerable time for Airmen, and that is why the 7th Bomb Wing has put so much effort into creating multiple programs for seamless orientation processes. The Dyess Welcome Center within 7 Force Support Squadron is just one of those initiatives.



The Dyess Welcome Center is striker culture in action and will increase readiness, reducing relocation and in-processing stress by providing a one stop shop for our military members and their families according to Deanna Dlugiewicz, Deputy Director of the Force Support Squadron.



The first person to be in-processed by the new center was 1st Lt. Garrett Parks.



“I’m happy to see leadership make the effort to make in processing more efficient,” said Parks, “I certainly feel welcome at Dyess.”



Col. Joseph Kramer, installation and 7th Bomb Wing commander, said that the new welcome center is a much needed addition when it comes to reorganizing support resources on Dyess AFB. He said, “The new welcome center, as a hub for all orientation resources so there is no wrong door for our newest members, is one giant step towards empowering our Airmen to succeed as soon as they arrive at America’s lift and Strike Base.”



The Dyess Welcome Center is located at BLDG 7402 and will be open Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday from 8 a.m.- 4 p.m. or by appointment scheduled by unit support staff. For more information, Dyess newcomers can call 325-696-7402.

