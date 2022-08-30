18th Air Force Command Team Visits Dyess AFB

The new 18th Air Force Commander, Maj. Gen. Corey Martin, and the 18th Air Force Command Chief, Chief Master Sgt. Chad Bickley, visited Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, on Aug. 24-25, 2022.



As the commander of Air Mobility Command’s sole numbered air force, Martin ensures the readiness and sustainment of approximately 36,000 active duty, Air Force Reserve and civilian Airmen across 12 wings and one direct reporting unit. With more than 400 aircraft, 18th Air Force supports AMC’s worldwide mission of providing rapid global mobility to America’s armed forces through airlift, aerial refueling and aeromedical evacuation.



During this initial 317th Airlift Wing visit, Martin was given the opportunity to see how Dyess Airmen are supporting rapid global mobility from the heart of West Texas.



“It was very important to me that I visited Dyess,” said Martin. “I wanted to understand the 317th Airlift Wing’s role in providing the best tactical airlift that this nation has to offer.”



During their visit, Martin and Bickley received several briefings from 317th AW Airmen on topics such as Virtual Reality training, the Air Force Repair Enhancement Program, Threat Level training, and the evolution of the 317th AW’s Agile Combat Employment training.



Maj. Gen. Martin and Chief Master Sgt. Bickley coined a number of exceptional Airmen, recognizing them for these outstanding briefings that demonstrated tactical-level innovation that maximizes training resources while ensuring operational proficiency through enhanced individual training methods.



“Dyess is unique because it is America’s only lift and strike base,” said Bickley, “Our Airmen need to understand that they are preparing for a future fight. When you look to your left and your right, these are your wingmen. These are the people that you will have to count on in conflict.”



“We were honored to host Maj. Gen. Martin to provide him a deeper understanding of our training, readiness, and operational capabilities,” said Col. Tom Lankford, 317th AW commander. “He saw first-hand how our great Airmen are building the mobility force of the future.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.30.2022 Date Posted: 08.30.2022 08:57 Story ID: 428294 Location: DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 18th Air Force Command Team Visits Dyess AFB, by 1st Lt. Kaitlin Cashin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.