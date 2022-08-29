Spark Tank voting open now

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Ohio -- Air Force Materiel Command personnel now have the opportunity to weigh-in on the top AFMC ideas submitted to complete for a spot in the 2023 Air Force Spark Tank competition.



Wildcard pairwise voting is open now through Sept. 16, 2022 via the Airmen and Guardians Innovation Network (GAIN) platform. This will be followed by token voting from Sept. 16 to Oct. 26. The votes will be considered alongside leadership recommendations to determine which ideas move on to the Air Force level competition.



During pairwise voting, the GAIN system presents 15 randomly-selected pairs of ideas from the 22 submitted to this year’s AFMC competition. Individuals are asked to consider each pair of ideas and vote for the better solution in each set.



In the token voting stage, personnel will be provided with 25 virtual tokens that they can use to vote. Individuals can allocate up to five tokens to an individual idea. The top six ideas based on funding availability will advance to the quarter-finals round.



To participate in the Spark Tank voting sessions, individuals must create an account on the GAIN platform, if they have not already. This is a two-step process.



First, a Platform One account must be established by visiting https://login.dso.mil/ using a Common Access Card-enabled device. After creating a Platform One account, individuals can create a GAIN account at https://gain.apps.dso.mil.



Users should navigate to the AFMC competition to cast their votes.



Additional information on the Spark Tank process is available at https://gain.apps.dso.mil/daf/spark-tank-2023.

