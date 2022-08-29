GREAT LAKES, Ill. (August 29, 2022) – Naval Station Great Lakes announced their Sailors of the Quarter for the third quarter of FY-2022.

Seaman Jaden Cisneros, from Madera, California, was named Bluejacket of the Quarter for Great Lakes. Cisneros works for Great Lakes’ 1st Lieutenant Department. He has been in the Navy for a year and a half and onboard Great Lakes for a year.

“I am honored by being recognized for Bluejacket of the Quarter,” said Cisneros.

Cisneros works with 1st Lieutenant Department daily base management such as refuse maintenance, landscaping, and other tasks to support over 50 tenant commands across several branches. Additionally, he works with as an assistant funeral honors team coordinator, fire warden, and is part of the funeral honors rifle team. Cisneros also serves on the command’s morale committee as the athletic coordinator, organizing sports teams to play in the base intramural leagues.

“My favorite part of the navy is that I have got to meet plenty of wonderful people that I would have never met if I had never joined the amazing Navy,” said Cisneros.

For more news from Naval Station Great Lakes, visit www.dvidshub.net/unit/NSGLPA or www.facebook.com/NavalStationGreatLakes.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.29.2022 Date Posted: 08.29.2022 16:05 Story ID: 428271 Location: GREAT LAKES, IL, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Bluejacket of the Quarter: Seaman Jaden Cisneros, by PO2 Brigitte Johnston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.