GREAT LAKES, Ill. (August 29, 2022) – Naval Station Great Lakes announced their Civilians of the Quarter for the third quarter of FY-2022.

Brenda Moechoe, from Portsmouth, Virginia, was named Non-Supervisory Civilian of the Quarter for Great Lakes. Moechoe works as an information technology specialist for Naval Station Great Lakes’ IT department.

As an IT specialist, her daily duties include a wide variety of activities to support business across the base to include troubleshooting, project planning, NMCI management, and other IT support services. Additionally, she handles telecommunication contracts and special projects like mobile phones.

“I am elated to receive this award and the recognition motivates me to stay focused,” said Moechoe.

Moechoe has her Bachelors of Science in information technology and has worked for the Navy for 37 years.

For more news from Naval Station Great Lakes, visit www.dvidshub.net/unit/NSGLPA or www.facebook.com/NavalStationGreatLakes.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.29.2022 Date Posted: 08.29.2022 16:05 Story ID: 428266 Location: GREAT LAKES, IL, US Hometown: PORTSMOUTH, VA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Non-Supervisory Civilian of the Quarter: Brenda Moechoe, by PO2 Brigitte Johnston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.