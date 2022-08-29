Non-Supervisory Civilian of the Quarter: Brenda Moechoe

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    GREAT LAKES, IL, UNITED STATES

    08.29.2022

    Story by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brigitte Johnston 

    Naval Station Great Lakes Public Affairs

    GREAT LAKES, Ill. (August 29, 2022) – Naval Station Great Lakes announced their Civilians of the Quarter for the third quarter of FY-2022.
    Brenda Moechoe, from Portsmouth, Virginia, was named Non-Supervisory Civilian of the Quarter for Great Lakes. Moechoe works as an information technology specialist for Naval Station Great Lakes’ IT department.
    As an IT specialist, her daily duties include a wide variety of activities to support business across the base to include troubleshooting, project planning, NMCI management, and other IT support services. Additionally, she handles telecommunication contracts and special projects like mobile phones.
    “I am elated to receive this award and the recognition motivates me to stay focused,” said Moechoe.
    Moechoe has her Bachelors of Science in information technology and has worked for the Navy for 37 years.
    For more news from Naval Station Great Lakes, visit www.dvidshub.net/unit/NSGLPA or www.facebook.com/NavalStationGreatLakes.

