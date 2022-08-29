Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Supervisory Civilian of the Quarter: Jackie Chambers

    Supervisory Civilian of the Quarter: Jackie Chambers

    Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Brigitte Johnston | GREAT LAKES, Il. (July 15, 2022) Naval Station Great Lakes' Supervisory Civilian of...... read more read more

    GREAT LAKES, IL, UNITED STATES

    08.29.2022

    Story by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brigitte Johnston 

    Naval Station Great Lakes Public Affairs

    GREAT LAKES, Ill. (August 24, 2022) – Naval Station Great Lakes announced their Civilians of the Quarter for the third quarter of FY-2022.
    Jackie Chambers, from Chicago, was named Supervisory Civilian of the Quarter for Great Lakes. Chambers works as the business office manager for Great Lakes’ Morale, Welfare, and Recreation.
    “It is an honor to be nominated and even more humbling to be selected for such recognition,” said Chambers. “This is an achievement that could not be accomplished without the support of my chain of command and my employees that work tirelessly to get the job done.”
    Chambers daily activities encompass anything with a financial impact to the MWR organization. This includes contracts, invoicing, money transactions, and more. Her work maintains the financial health of a base-wide program built to support the thousands of Sailors moving through the base annually.
    “My favorite part is being able to support our MWR facilities and programs to the fullest extent possible so that they can focus on providing entertainment and recreational services to our sailors and their families,” said Chambers.
    For more news from Naval Station Great Lakes, visit www.dvidshub.net/unit/NSGLPA or www.facebook.com/NavalStationGreatLakes.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 08.29.2022
    Date Posted: 08.29.2022 16:05
    Story ID: 428265
    Location: GREAT LAKES, IL, US 
    Hometown: CHICAGO, IL, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Supervisory Civilian of the Quarter: Jackie Chambers, by PO2 Brigitte Johnston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Supervisory Civilian of the Quarter: Jackie Chambers

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Naval Station Great Lakes

    TAGS

    Awards
    Sailor of the Quarter
    Great Lakes
    US Navy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT