Supervisory Civilian of the Quarter: Jackie Chambers

GREAT LAKES, Ill. (August 24, 2022) – Naval Station Great Lakes announced their Civilians of the Quarter for the third quarter of FY-2022.

Jackie Chambers, from Chicago, was named Supervisory Civilian of the Quarter for Great Lakes. Chambers works as the business office manager for Great Lakes’ Morale, Welfare, and Recreation.

“It is an honor to be nominated and even more humbling to be selected for such recognition,” said Chambers. “This is an achievement that could not be accomplished without the support of my chain of command and my employees that work tirelessly to get the job done.”

Chambers daily activities encompass anything with a financial impact to the MWR organization. This includes contracts, invoicing, money transactions, and more. Her work maintains the financial health of a base-wide program built to support the thousands of Sailors moving through the base annually.

“My favorite part is being able to support our MWR facilities and programs to the fullest extent possible so that they can focus on providing entertainment and recreational services to our sailors and their families,” said Chambers.

