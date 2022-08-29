Ivy Division Hosts Annual FORSCOM Retention Training

Photo By Spc. Tyler Brock | Master Sgt. Mary Lacerda, senior Army retention operations noncommissioned officer...... read more read more Photo By Spc. Tyler Brock | Master Sgt. Mary Lacerda, senior Army retention operations noncommissioned officer assigned to U.S. Army G-1 speaks to a group of U.S. Army career counselors at Fort Carson, Colorado on Aug. 23, 2022. This training led by senior noncommissioned officers highlighted what was accomplished this past year, and what needs to be accomplished next year. (U.S. army photo by Spc. Tyler Brock) see less | View Image Page

FORT CARSON, Colo- Career Counselors from across the Army came together for three days of training led by senior non-commissioned officers from the U.S. Forces Command along with their partners from Human Resource Command and Veteran Affairs August 23, 2022, at Fort Carson.



The objective of this FORSCOM annual training was to equip the modern day career counselor with goals while also celebrating the accomplishments of the last fiscal year. Part of the training was to help refocus on the messaging put out by current leadership.



Retention is such a high priority that the Honorable Christine Wormuth, U.S. Secretary of the Army, wrote on February 08, 2022, “The talent and recruiting landscape is changing rapidly, so my sixth objective is to strategically adapt the way we recruit and retain talent into the Army in order to sustain the all-volunteer force.”



The Army is rapidly changing how they recruit and retain talented Soldiers and the career counselor has to adapt rapidly as well. However, the idea that a Soldier's future rests solely in the hands of the career counselor couldn’t be further from the truth.



“The engagement of the leaders has made our job a lot easier. It shows that leaders do care for Soldiers to stay in the Army.” said Sgt. Maj. Yajaira Villarreal, the lead retention NCO assigned to 4th Infantry Division. “Last year we met our mission and exceeded our mission well over 100% through leaders of all levels.”



The job of a career counselor is a hard one, from having to compete with the civilian career field to the ever-changing desires and needs of Soldiers. However, this past week career counselors were able to rapidly get Soldiers the answers they desire; a process that normally could take up to 45 days was achieved in less than 24-hours. This was the second time that the human resource department from Fort Knox, Kentucky, has been to the Ivy Division this year and, while also giving Soldiers a chance of a lifetime, they also took time to teach Soldiers life lessons.



The career counselors were able to attend break-out sessions where they got to listen to the leaders from FORSCOM retention. These sessions were more dialogue in nature and allowed career counselors to voice their opinions on different programs and policies.



Overall, the training was a chance to look where the Army is currently and where it is going in regards to retention. More importantly, it was to reiterate to the modern day career counselor how important their job is in order to maintain the U.S. Army.



