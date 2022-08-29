Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Photo Essay: UH-60V Black Hawk testing held by 106th Aviation Regiment at Fort McCoy, Part I

    UH-60V Black Hawk testing held by 106th Aviation Regiment at Fort McCoy

    An aircrew with the 106th Aviation Regiment, Illinois Army National Guard, takes part

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    08.29.2022

    Story by Scott Sturkol                                                                 

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    An aircrew with the 106th Aviation Regiment, Illinois Army National Guard, takes part in Army modernization efforts at Fort McCoy, Wis., on Aug. 4, 2022, by operationally testing the UH–60V Black Hawk helicopter while preparing for an upcoming deployment.

    As the newest helicopter introduced into the Army’s inventory, the UH-60V began fielding to the 106th in 2021 following the unit’s selection as the Army’s first unit to be equipped with the new Black Hawk.

    According to the U.S. Army Operational Test Command, aviators, crewmembers, and support personnel with the 106th were at Fort McCoy operationally testing the UH–60V Blackhawk helicopter July 28 to Aug. 5, 2022.

    The 106th completed their testing operations from the Sparta-Fort McCoy Airport. “Victor” model testing completes a 24-month process from conception to reality for the Illinois Guard unit, U.S. Army Operational Test Command officials said.

    Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.” Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.

    The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.

    Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on the Defense Visual Information Distribution System at https://www.dvidshub.net/fmpao, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.”

    This work, Photo Essay: UH-60V Black Hawk testing held by 106th Aviation Regiment at Fort McCoy, Part I, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS

