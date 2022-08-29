Photo Essay: UH-60V Black Hawk testing held by 106th Aviation Regiment at Fort McCoy, Part I

Photo By Scott Sturkol | An aircrew with the 106th Aviation Regiment, Illinois Army National Guard, takes part...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | An aircrew with the 106th Aviation Regiment, Illinois Army National Guard, takes part in Army modernization efforts at Fort McCoy, Wis., on Aug. 4, 2022, by operationally testing the UH–60V Black Hawk helicopter while preparing for an upcoming deployment. As the newest helicopter introduced into the Army’s inventory, the UH-60V began fielding to the 106th in 2021 following the unit’s selection as the Army’s first unit to be equipped with the new Black Hawk. According to the U.S. Army Operational Test Command, aviators, crewmembers, and support personnel with the 106th were at Fort McCoy operationally testing the UH–60V Blackhawk helicopter July 28 to Aug. 5, 2022. The 106th completed their testing operations from the Sparta-Fort McCoy Airport. “Victor” model testing completes a 24-month process from conception to reality for the Illinois Guard unit, U.S. Army Operational Test Command officials said. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

An aircrew with the 106th Aviation Regiment, Illinois Army National Guard, takes part in Army modernization efforts at Fort McCoy, Wis., on Aug. 4, 2022, by operationally testing the UH–60V Black Hawk helicopter while preparing for an upcoming deployment.



As the newest helicopter introduced into the Army’s inventory, the UH-60V began fielding to the 106th in 2021 following the unit’s selection as the Army’s first unit to be equipped with the new Black Hawk.



According to the U.S. Army Operational Test Command, aviators, crewmembers, and support personnel with the 106th were at Fort McCoy operationally testing the UH–60V Blackhawk helicopter July 28 to Aug. 5, 2022.



The 106th completed their testing operations from the Sparta-Fort McCoy Airport. “Victor” model testing completes a 24-month process from conception to reality for the Illinois Guard unit, U.S. Army Operational Test Command officials said.



