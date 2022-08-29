Arnold Company Grade Officers hosting celebration for Air Force’s 75th birthday

ARNOLD AIR FORCE BASE, Tenn. – The Arnold Company Grade Officers Council, or CGOC, invites Arnold Engineering Development Complex team members and retirees to celebrate the 75th birthday of the Air Force on Sept. 16 at the Arnold Lakeside Complex.

The event starts with a social at 3 p.m. The cash bar will be open for the social and remain open throughout the celebration.

Dinner begins at 5 p.m. and includes a buffet of barbecue pulled pork, chicken and ribs, along with all the traditional sides. The food is being catered from Piggy’s Place in Tullahoma.

Following dinner, a DJ will provide music for everyone’s enjoyment, and attendees are invited to dance.

Tickets to the 75th birthday celebration are $10 per person or $20 per couple. Those interested in attending are asked to RSVP at the following link: https://einvitations.afit.edu/inv/index.cfm?i=688986&k=04694A007351

RSVP cutoff is Sept. 7. Retirees outside of base who RSVP to the event have the option of paying at the Medical Aid Station on base prior to the event or on the day of the event at the lakeside complex.

For more information about the event, call 931-454-7675.

Disclaimer: The CGOC is a private organization which is not part of the Department of Defense or any of its components and has no governmental status.

