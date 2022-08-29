Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Arnold Company Grade Officers hosting celebration for Air Force’s 75th birthday

    ARNOLD AIR FORCE BASE, TN, UNITED STATES

    08.29.2022

    Story by Deidre R Moon 

    Arnold Engineering Development Complex Public Affairs

    ARNOLD AIR FORCE BASE, Tenn. – The Arnold Company Grade Officers Council, or CGOC, invites Arnold Engineering Development Complex team members and retirees to celebrate the 75th birthday of the Air Force on Sept. 16 at the Arnold Lakeside Complex.
    The event starts with a social at 3 p.m. The cash bar will be open for the social and remain open throughout the celebration.
    Dinner begins at 5 p.m. and includes a buffet of barbecue pulled pork, chicken and ribs, along with all the traditional sides. The food is being catered from Piggy’s Place in Tullahoma.
    Following dinner, a DJ will provide music for everyone’s enjoyment, and attendees are invited to dance.
    Tickets to the 75th birthday celebration are $10 per person or $20 per couple. Those interested in attending are asked to RSVP at the following link: https://einvitations.afit.edu/inv/index.cfm?i=688986&k=04694A007351
    RSVP cutoff is Sept. 7. Retirees outside of base who RSVP to the event have the option of paying at the Medical Aid Station on base prior to the event or on the day of the event at the lakeside complex.
    For more information about the event, call 931-454-7675.
    Disclaimer: The CGOC is a private organization which is not part of the Department of Defense or any of its components and has no governmental status.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 08.29.2022
    Date Posted: 08.29.2022 13:17
    Story ID: 428253
    Location: ARNOLD AIR FORCE BASE, TN, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Arnold Company Grade Officers hosting celebration for Air Force’s 75th birthday, by Deidre R Moon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    celebration
    Arnold AFB
    AEDC
    Air Force 75th anniversary
    Company Grade Officers Council (CGOC)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT