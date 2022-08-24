Earning the Army’s Expert Field Medical Badge

Photo By Spc. Scyrrus Corregidor | Pfc. Lazaro Pino, an Army combat medic specialist assigned to 2nd Brigade Combat Team,...... read more read more Photo By Spc. Scyrrus Corregidor | Pfc. Lazaro Pino, an Army combat medic specialist assigned to 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division drags a SKED to the finish line during the physical fitness assessment part of the Expert Field Medical Badge (EFMB) Testing, Aug 22-26, 2022, at Wilderness Readiness Complex in Fort Carson, Colorado. After finishing fifteen burpees, fifteen rowers and 400 meters run; Pino finished strong with the last event - a 50 meter SKED drag finishing under five minutes and 30 seconds. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Scyrrus Corregidor) see less | View Image Page

4th Infantry Division Public Affairs Office

Spc. Scyrrus Corregidor

Aug. 24, 2022



FORT CARSON, Colo. — Over 150 Soldiers across the U.S. Army endured a week-long test to earn the Army’s Expert Field Medical Badge, from Aug. 15 through 26, 2022, at Wilderness Readiness Complex at Fort Carson.



The purpose of the EFMB is to recognize Army Medical Department personnel who demonstrate a high degree of professional skills, stamina, proficiency.



“This is an opportunity for Soldiers to distinguish themselves from their peers, subordinates or seniors by earning the badge,” said Maj. Andrey Tsepelev, an environmental science and engineering officer assigned to the Department for Public Health, Evans Army Community Hospital, U.S. Army Medical Department Activity–Fort Carson. “The badge is called the ‘Badge of Excellence’ because it shows an individual Soldier is one of the best at their job and they can perform very tedious, very physically demanding tasks exactly to the standard they were taught.”



In order to earn the badge, candidates completed a written test, physical fitness assessment, a land navigation course during both day and night, various warrior skills, tactical combat casualty care and evacuation lanes, a 12-mile foot march, and disassemble, reassemble and complete a functions check on their M4s; validating themselves as Army medical professionals and distinguishing themselves amongst their peers.



According to the U.S. Army Medical Center of Excellence, Fiscal Year 22 has had 29% of passing EFMB candidates.



Forty five candidates dropped out after the written test, leaving 110 candidates to move on to the next event - the physical fitness assessment.



This year’s EFMB was executed a little differently than previous years. The physical fitness assessment replaced the Army Physical Fitness Test. Tsepelev said Soldiers must now complete 15 burpees, 15 rowers, a 400-meter run and a 50-meter drag of a 160-pound Sked.



“The Army has a high standard, especially for medical personnel, which is a great way to show who has the highest standards and who can achieve the standards the Army provides,” said EFMB candidate Spc. Preslie Mecham, an Army combat medic specialist assigned to 704th Brigade Support Battalion, 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division.



At the completion of all the EFMB tasks, these Soldiers showed they are capable of completing all assigned missions, any time, anywhere and under any circumstance.



“Earning the badge shows that I am an expert in my craft and I want to set an example to Soldiers in my unit,” said 1st Lt. James Rodeman, an Army health services admin assigned to 627th Hospital Center based at Fort Carson.



Rodeman was recognized as ‘Top Doc’, a candidate who earned the EFMB and received the most ‘GOs’ during lane testing.



One hundred and fifty-five candidates competed to earn their EFMB and only 33 graduated, proving that this was a challenging event with a 21% success rate.



Mecham said she competed in the EFMB to prove to herself that she could earn one of the most challenging and hardest badges to earn in the military.



“Earning the EFMB is also a great career progression,” said Mecham. “I want to go far in the medical field in my Army career. This is a great way to prove that I have high standards and I can achieve it.”



Earning the EFMB is one of the greatest achievements of Soldiers in an Army Medical Department, which requires dedication to completing various challenges to be recognized as professionals, experts and proficient Soldiers, who will save other Soldiers in need of medical attention in any situation.



-30-